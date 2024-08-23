Summer of Theme Park Violence Continues: Two Men Stabbed, “Major Trauma” Inflicted

Another violent incident has been reported at a major theme park.

While theme parks are designed as fun destinations for the entire family, the past few months have seen an alarming number of dramatic headlines emerge from popular parks worldwide.

In July, for example, a Florida man was stabbed while visiting Adventureland theme park in New Jersey. One guest, named by police as 42-year-old Daniel Tomasky, allegedly stabbed a companion in the stomach following what seems to have been a heated confrontation between two families. The victim – 47-year-old James Burns, who hails from Florida – was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, as summer was just beginning, there was another incident at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, where a total of six different people allegedly attacked one person.

At Universal Studios Hollywood in June, a guest was arrested after punching a Universal security officer member in the face, having allegedly thrown his wife to the ground just prior to the incident. The guest in question likely received a permanent ban from the Southern California theme park for his behavior.

That same month, Orlando water park Aquatica – the sister park of SeaWorld Orlando – went into total lockdown after a fight took place. Orlando Theme Park Zone shared a video of the fight, in which roughly 100 people were involved.

.@SeaWorld – Fight at Aquatica Orlando on 12th June, 2024 (Video 1/3) #SeaWorldOrlando #SeaWorld #AquaticaOrlando #Aquatica

Even the Happiest Place on Earth isn’t totally immune, either. In April, a video circulated the internet that appeared to show multiple women embroiled in a fight on Disney California Adventure Park’s Pixar Pier, where three women were filmed beating a woman on the ground.

Now, another incident has been reported at a popular theme park.

As per The Independent, two men were stabbed yesterday at UK theme park Chessington World of Adventures.

Both men were taken to hospital, with a third man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. All three men are thought to know each other.

The incident reportedly took place in the car park, where Metropolitan Police were first summoned. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A man was found on a nearby road with minor injuries. A second man was found in a car park with knife wounds. A third male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH).”

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s air ambulance. We treated two people at the scene and took one patient to a major trauma center.”

Located on the outskirts of London, Chessington World of Adventures is owned by Merlin Entertainments, which also owns the likes of Thorpe Park, Alton Towers, and various LEGOLAND theme parks, including LEGOLAND Florida and its accompanying Peppa Pig land.

The park spans 128 acres and is home to attractions such as Dragon’s Fury, Mandrill Mayhem, Scorpion Express, and The Gruffalo River Ride Adventure. In 2023, it added World of Jumanji, a land inspired by the rebooted film franchise starring the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black.

It’s also home to Chessington Zoo, which is home to over 1,000 animals, including gorillas, lions, tigers, and monkeys, plus an upcoming water park to help the park compete with the huge number of British residents traveling internationally to Disney.

Have you noticed an uptick in violent incidents at theme parks lately?