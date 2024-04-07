Violent Brawl Sparks Debate About Disney World, “I Have 0% Surprise”

Guests have voiced their concerns about visiting Walt Disney World following the report of a violent brawl breaking out in the resort.

Guests have visited The Most Magical Place on Earth for generations to create timeless memories and share magical experiences. With iconic attractions, innovative developments, beloved character interactions, and massive projects planned for the Orlando-based Disney Resort, it’s easy to see why millions of families choose Disney World for their vacations.

Unfortunately, a less-than-magical incident at Disney World sparked debate among netizens, causing some to voice their concerns about visiting the resort following reports of a violent brawl.

Inside the Magic recently reported on the shameful incident involving a drunk man assaulting a guest with Down syndrome and their family, causing a scene at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort, one of the Disney Resort Hotels on the property.

Following the violent brawl, the man was reportedly beaten down, removed from the premises, and later arrested by authorities.

The incident quickly went viral, and Redditors picked it up, sharing it on the r/WaltDisneyWorld Subreddit and sparking a heated conversation surrounding the altercation.

Many Redditors demanded justice for the assaulted family, sharing comments like “Sorry to say he doesn’t look as roughed up as he deserves,” “HE HAD IT COMING!,” “This guy deserves a trusty Mouse-KA Tool between the eyes,” and “F**k around; find out.”

Unfortunately, the violent incident also sparked conversation among Disney fans whose family members have cognitive disabilities.

Redditor u/lurkerturtle said incidents like this make them nervous about taking their autistic brother to Disney World. “I’m trying to plan a trip for him and I was honestly a little worried because most people don’t know he’s autistic and just think he’s ‘weird’ and I don’t want anyone to be mean to him,” said the user.

In addition to “weird looks,” the Redditor could be worried about the comfort of their brother when visiting the parks, as large crowds, loud noises, and other situations common in Magic Kingdom and the other theme parks in Disney World might be overstimulating for some guests.

Redditor u/rjw1986grnvl, who mentioned he was a father of a special needs 4-year-old, joined the conversation by commenting, “I have 0% surprise. Normally it actually starts with the child’s behavior bothering some adult(s). Which is tough because many of us go to great lengths to try to minimize the disruptions of our children and we also get resistance from hosts/hostesses when we ask to be seated away from people or only around families with children so there’s some level of comfort. Sadly there are adults who think neurodivergent children should not be out in public and do not feel it’s okay for them to be slightly inconvenienced for the human rights of a disabled child. My son has a brain malformation that caused him to have autism and epilepsy. I’ve apologized for him before when I could see someone getting annoyed. I’ve literally had more than 1 adult tell me, ‘leave your triggered child at home.'”

The user continued, “I’m not a large man, but I was a Marine and I fought in Afghanistan. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve wished to just drive a steak knife or the broken stem of a glass in to some rude adult’s jugular. I know that’s not the answer though and I cannot find myself in prison with my children needing me. You just have to learn to say something like, ‘thanks for your feedback but I disagree.’ Then walk away.”

Sadly, guest behavior at Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Parks worldwide seems to be at an all-time low as more and more incidents come to light at the parks. Inside the Magic reported on a couple of guests causing a scene in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle and Fantasyland with their outfits and a woman ruining the experience for dozens of families at Disneyland Park after seamlessly breaking park rules.

At Disney World, we have seen reports of guests inappropriately exposing themselves across the resort, violent brawls breaking out at the parks, and multiple arrests after guests have been caught assaulting cast members under the influence of alcohol.

The Walt Disney Company makes the health and safety of all guests a top priority at the parks and enforces several rules and regulations to ensure the best experience in a family-friendly environment.

As part of this commitment, Disney World offers a host of services to help Guests with cognitive disabilities—including those on the Autism Spectrum—maximize their experience at the Orlando-based Disney Resort. Some of these services include:

Advanced Ticket Purchase

Stroller and Wheelchair Rental

Strollers as Wheelchairs

Rider Switch

Accessing Attractions

Break Areas

Companion Restrooms

Helpful Guides for Attractions and your General Resort Experience

Dietary Accommodations

If you or someone you know is planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort and need more information on the resort’s services for guests with cognitive disabilities, you can click here to learn more about these offerings.

