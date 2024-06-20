Home » Theme Parks » Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Reverses Course After Fans Shame Them Into It

A thrilling roller coaster named Pantheon is visible through some green foliage at Busch Gardens. The ride features a large, vertical loop and tracks that twist and turn. A covered platform for boarding is seen in the foreground with the Pantheon sign prominently displayed.

Pantheon Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Credit: Busch Gardens

It is unusual for any business actually to listen to its customers. It is even more remarkable to take feedback from guests and dramatically alter one of its promotions to make them feel they were heard.

Last week, Busch Gardens Williamsburg tweeted that its roller coaster, Pantheon, was the fastest multi-launch coaster in the world. They were so confident in the claim that they followed it up with, “Don’t even think of debating us on this.”

Coaster enthusiasts have decided to debate Busch Gardens Williamsburg on this claim, saying that the company has “blatantly lied” about the speed of their coaster and that there are other faster multi-launch coasters.

While thrill ride fans took no issue with Busch Gardens’ comments about Pantheon’s speed and record-breaking status, they did point out that Soaring with Dragon at Hefei Suna Land in China has a top speed of 77.7 mph, making it faster than Pantheon.

So, this week, to appease its most hardcore guests, Busch Gardens Williamsburg changed the description of its coaster to be more factually accurate.

Last week, the description on the amusement park’s website read:

Pantheon, the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster, harnesses the speed and strength of five of the greatest Roman Gods. This record-breaking coaster stands 180 feet tall with a top speed of 73 mph and features a 95° drop, 4 launches, 5 air-time hills, and 2 inversions.

This week, Busch Gardens changed the description to read:

Pantheon, harnesses the speed and strength of five of the greatest Roman Gods. This record-breaking coaster stands 180 feet tall with a top speed of 73 mph, and features a 95° drop, 4 launches, 5 air-time hills and 2 inversions.

Voted one of the world’s most anticipated coasters of 2022 by USA Today 10Best Awards, this coaster located in the park’s Festa Italia Village further elevates Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s portfolio to nine world-class coasters that are sure to delight even the most daring-thrill seekers.

After roasting the park for what they called “blatantly lying,” theme park fans quickly gave Busch Gardens Williamsburg props for realizing and correcting their mistake. The amusement park has one of the best coasters in America; there is no reason to stretch the truth.

The theme park also received praise from guests for listening to their criticism and making changes to appease them, something very few other parks do.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg has since taken down the tweet claiming that Pantheon is the fastest multi-launch coaster in the world.

So, well done, Busch Gardens. At least guests know that someone is listening.

What are your experiences at Busch Gardens Williamsburg? 

