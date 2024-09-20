After Another Violent Incident, Guests Wonder if Busch Gardens Theme Parks Are Safe

Last Sunday night, a guest at Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Williamsburg was stabbed just outside the park. It was the latest in several incidents that have left Busch Gardens guests wondering if the theme parks are safe.

Before the stabbing incident, guests complained about roving groups of teenagers causing trouble and getting into fights. For its part, Busch Gardens Williamsburg has instituted a chaperone policy for any guest under 16, but that came after the latest incident.

Besides just the constant fights, guests began to question the security procedures at the theme park that would allow a guest to bring a knife into the park.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg patron Kim Lucket told James City News 13:

How was he even able to get into the park with a knife? Because if he can get in the park with a knife, can someone get in there with a gun? I’m saying, can it get worse? We want to protect our kids. It’s [Busch Gardens], which is supposed to be a fun family place. It’s not somewhere you’re supposed to be going have to watch your back.

This isn’t the first violent incident at a Busch Gardens theme park this summer. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay started the summer with a violent teen “takeover” of the park.

During the “takeover,” there were numerous fights, and some guests reported seeing a gun. Guests took to social media to point out that there was an area in the theme park where guests used to sneak prohibited items into the park, including alcohol and possibly weapons.

In the immediate aftermath of the “takeover,” officials at Busch Gardens Tampa took no immediate action, choosing to believe it was a one-off. However, the group behind the original “takeover” advertised another event for the Fourth of July weekend.

After seeing another “takeover” advertised on social media, Busch Garden fans alerted park security and Tampa police. It was only after an overwhelming fan response that Busch Gardens Tampa Bay made security changes.

Busch Gardens Tampa instituted a more rigorous check-in policy at the park’s front gate. It removed the fencing through which guests passed prohibited items and replaced it with a sturdier structure.

After this latest series of incidents, it would appear that Busch Gardens Williamsburg will need to undergo a similar security overhaul to make guests feel safe in the theme park.

It would be better if those security changes were proactive rather than reactive to protect guest safety.

Do you feel Busch Gardens has done enough to protect guest safety?