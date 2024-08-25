After Announcing Permanent Closure, Busch Gardens Offers Guests Free Admission for the Rest of the Year

It’s been quite the summer for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The summer started at the theme park with a violent “takeover’ that saw several fights and reports of someone bringing a weapon into the park.

After the group that orchestrated the original “takeover” promised more chaos at the park during the Fourth of July weekend, guests took to social media to alert Busch Gardens Tampa Bay of possible violence coming.

Busch Gardens security worked with the Tampa Police Department to change park security procedures, including replacing a wall used to sneak contraband into the theme park. With the new security procedures in place, the violence subsided.

However, the security changes and threats of another violent “takeover” caused a delay in the opening of Busch Gardens’ newest roller coaster. Due to opening in mid-July, Phoenix Rising was delayed until the end of the month to ensure it was ready to fly.

When the coaster opened, it was an instant hit with guests. That new coaster may have softened the blow of what was to come next for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Just this week, Busch Gardens announced that its roller coaster, Scorpion, would close on Labor Day to make way for something new. Busch Gardens has not announced what will replace Scorpion in the theme park.

Busch Gardens made another announcement this week to help soften the blow with that bad news coming for fans. Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando have put their 2025 Fun Card on sale early this year.

The Fun Card costs $189.99 and allows guests unlimited admission to Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando. This unusual move gives guests unlimited free admission to both parks for the remainder of the year.

Guests can buy a Fun Card for Busch Gardens or SeaWorld Orlando, giving the pass member unlimited admission to one park for only $137.99. This pass also includes the remainder of the year for free.

The SeaWorld pass also gives guests admission to Aquatica Orlando for the rest of the year. The Busch Gardens Annual Pass also gives you admission to Adventure Island.

The only drawback of the Fun Card is that while you get unlimited visits, you will still have to pay to park, which is $32 a trip. If you’re buying for a family, one parent can purchase an Annual Pass, which offers discounts on food and merchandise, but you can also park for free.

The most expensive Annual Pass is the Platinum Annual Pass, which costs $414. However, that will only give guests park admission for 12 months from the date of purchase.

With a single-day ticket costing $109, guests only have to visit the park twice to get their money back on the Fun Pass.

So, while Busch Gardens Tampa Bay started the summer slowly, offering guests free park admission for the remainder of the year is a great way to return to their good graces.

What do you think of getting admission to Busch Gardens Tampa for free for the remainder of the year?