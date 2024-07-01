Emergency Update: Another Violent ‘Takeover’ Coming to Florida Theme Park

A dangerous new phenomenon has been occurring at theme parks recently. No, it’s not parents putting lifts into their children’s shoes to get them on a roller coaster. This one is more dangerous for everyone at the parks.

Recently, guests have been posting on social media, calling for a “takeover” of parks. These “takeovers” encourage guests to “act bad, bring the drama,” and that “fights are encouraged.”

Fight yesterday at @BuschGardens during the so called "takeover" pic.twitter.com/UvU93iy6Yv — Jake Coasters (@jake_coasters) June 29, 2024

These social media posts got what they wanted last week at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay when a fight between two guests turned into a melee between dozens of people and reports of someone having a gun. The Tampa Bay police are investigating this latest incident and asking anyone at Busch Gardens Tampa that day to contact them with any information.

However, the group responsible for last week’s “takeover” of Busch Gardens is now advertising another two during the Fourth of July weekend.

Social media posts linked to the accounts @tampapg and @tampa_takeoversss have put out dueling posters for takeovers at Busch Gardens. The first is scheduled for July 4, while the next is set for July 6.

Social media users have reported these posts to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the Tampa Bay Police Department, giving them the day and time of these proposed events.

During last week’s “takeover,” guests who were not a part of this melee complained that despite knowing the event, Busch Gardens did not have adequate staff to deal with the fights and violence perpetrated by some guests.

Everyone report this page on Instagram, several of us have reported this to the park. Let's make sure they understand we're not going to deal with it. pic.twitter.com/L3l8NmvfmI — Jake Coasters (@jake_coasters) June 30, 2024

Jake Prochazka replied to the post, stating:

I witnessed this. Supposedly they pulled a fire alarm in Cheetah Hunt queue during the weather delay. I had just walked through that area to the hospitality house minutes before this broke out and saw multiple Busch Gardens Security Guards + Local Sheriffs containing this trash.

With the event organizers having to advertise to get people there, Tampa Police and Florida State Police should have more than enough time to organize a response to keep this thing under control.

One of the more disturbing reports was that someone in the crowd was able to bring a gun into Busch Gardens. Social media users responded by telling everyone on X exactly how to sneak a weapon into the theme park.

Ok last one, another @BuschGardens @AdventureIsland takeover being planned that was just sent to me. I appreciate y'all being vigilant and standing up to this @TampaPD pic.twitter.com/Eqe34SJmIg — Jake Coasters (@jake_coasters) June 30, 2024

This should give Busch Gardens an idea of how it was done and put an end to it.

As the Fourth of July weekend gets closer, hopefully, Busch Gardens and Tampa Police will be able to contain this violence and keep the parks safe for everyone.

What should Busch Gardens do to prevent these types of ‘takeovers?’