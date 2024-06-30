Florida Theme Park in Crisis: Violent “Takeover” Attack Threatens Permanent Shut Down

The behavior of guests at theme parks seems to continue to get increasingly worse, and now, a massive fight has broken out at one of America’s most popular regional theme parks.

When you visit a theme park, you likely expect to be immersed into the theming of the park, the thrill of the rides, and the entertainment that surrounds you. With some overpriced food and merchandise you do not need but end up buying anyway, its typically a magical day. That being said, things can certainly change depending on the behavior and actions of other guests in the parks.

Since Disney theme parks reopened after the pandemic, there has been a noticeable increase in poor behavior among visitors. Incidents have ranged from bloody fist fights to guests jumping into bodies of water (not the pools) across the resort, and intentionally breaking dress codes for social media attention. Reports of theft have also surged, whether it’s stealing from Disney directly or from other guests in the park.

For instance, one Disney guest recently contacted Inside the Magic to share their experience of being robbed at Disney World. Additionally, there have been multiple reports of burglaries at the parks.

A new troubling trend involves guests jumping into bodies of water they are not supposed to enter. Incidents include guests sitting in the EPCOT France pavilion fountain while drinking, another jumping into the World Showcase lagoon from the Italy pavilion bridge, and someone jumping off the boat at Tom Sawyer’s Island into the river at Magic Kingdom, which is known to have alligators. Other instances include a woman swimming shirtless in the Sassagoula River near Port Orleans Resort, and a guest jumping into the AquaSphere fountain at the front of Tokyo DisneySea.

This behavior is not exclusive to Disney parks alone.

Last week, the park went into lockdown due to a reported altercation involving nearly 100 guests.

The incident began with two guests pulling each other by their hair, and quickly escalated as numerous other guests became involved, either physically or by filming the fight. It is startling to see the number of bystanders who chose to record the altercation rather than attempt to intervene and help break it up.

These are just a few examples of many. At the Six Flags theme parks and others, we have even seen chaperone policies be put in place due to the overwhelming negative behavior being shown by minors.

Now, a breakout fight has been reported at Busch Gardens Tampa.

Amidst the vibrant city of Tampa, Florida, lies Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, a theme park that seamlessly blends exhilarating rides, captivating animal encounters, and captivating entertainment. Busch Gardens boasts a rich history dating back to the 1950s, evolving from a modest brewery tour destination into a world-renowned theme park attracting millions of visitors annually.

The story of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay begins in 1959 when the Anheuser-Busch Company, famous for their Budweiser beer, opened a modest operation known as the Busch Tropical Gardens. This initial iteration featured tours of the company’s brewery alongside meticulously landscaped gardens showcasing exotic flora. Recognizing the growing appeal of themed entertainment, the park began introducing animal exhibits in the early 1960s, with the iconic Serengeti Railway – a train ride traversing a replica African plain with free-roaming animals – debuting in 1965. This marked a pivotal moment, signifying the park’s gradual transformation into a full-fledged theme park.

Taking inspiration from the exploratory spirit of European journeys into the African continent, Busch Gardens meticulously crafted themed areas replicating iconic locations across Africa. Guests can embark on a captivating journey through villages reminiscent of Morocco, stroll through the lush greenery of the Congo, and marvel at the architectural wonders of Stanleyville, a fictionalized town inspired by the famed explorer Henry Morton Stanley. This commitment to thematic detail extends to the park’s rides, many of which seamlessly integrate with the surrounding environments. For instance, the exhilarating Sheikra dives guests face-down at a heart-stopping 90-degree angle, mimicking the predatory swoop of a raptor.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay caters to thrill-seekers of all ages. Adrenaline junkies can conquer the monstrous heights of Cheetah Hunt, a launched coaster that propels riders at speeds exceeding 60 miles per hour, replicating the lightning-fast sprints of the namesake animal. Families can embark on a whimsical journey aboard the classic Skyride gondolas, offering panoramic views of the park and its surrounding landscapes. Water enthusiasts can take a plunge on the thrilling Congo River Rapids, a whitewater rafting adventure navigating the park’s lush Congo area.

Beyond the exhilarating rides, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay holds a deep commitment to wildlife conservation. The park is home to over 200 species of animals, from majestic elephants and playful lemurs to the critically endangered Florida white rhinoceros. Guests can witness these magnificent creatures up close through immersive experiences like the thrilling Edge of Africa tram tour, offering a glimpse into the expansive Serengeti Plain with its free-roaming herds. Busch Gardens also actively participates in various conservation programs, contributing to the preservation of endangered species and their natural habitats.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay attracts millions of visitors annually, solidifying its position as a premier tourist destination in Florida. The park’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to offer a captivating blend of exhilarating rides, immersive themed areas, and a deep commitment to wildlife conservation. As Busch Gardens Tampa Bay continues to evolve, it remains a place where families and individuals can create lasting memories while fostering a sense of appreciation for the wonders of the animal kingdom.

Recently, there has also been a crisis surrounding the park.

As reported by WFLA, “Tampa police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at the Rodeway Inn near Busch Gardens on Saturday, the Tampa Police Department announced. Officers were called to 2307 East Busch Boulevard for reports of a “disturbance.”

Police said the victim and the suspect had gotten into a dispute that escalated to a shooting. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While TPD is searching for the suspect, officers believe they two knew each other and the shooting was not a random incident.”

Now, a fight has been shared online within the walls of the theme park.

Jake Coasters shared the footage, stating, “Fight yesterday at @BuschGardens during the so called “takeover”

It appears that the fight was initially between two guests, when many more ended up getting involved. Jake noted that there was a post on an Annual Passholder Facebook group about the so-called “takeover” that would happen, but Busch Gardens did not seem to staff the park with enough security to handle the incoming threat.

Jake Prochazka replied to the post stating, “I witnessed this. Supposedly they pulled a fire alarm in Cheetah Hunt queue during the weather delay. I had just walked through that area to the hospitality house minutes before this broke out and saw multiple Busch Gardens Security Guards + Local Sheriffs containing this trash.”

Theme park fan site, Orlando Theme Park Zone, also reported that a gun was brought into the park and pulled during the fight. It is unclear how a gun made it through security, but commenters on the post did note that it is possible: “There’s ways to do it. Have someone go through security and walk around to Egypt where the Clydesdales used to be and pass it through the fence. Unfortunately”.

Busch Gardens has not released a statement regarding the fight or the alleged gun that made it into the theme park, but it appears that the park’s operational schedule has not been altered.

If behavior like this ensues, it could mean grave danger for the theme park.

