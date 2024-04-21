“Disgusting” Brawl Breaks Out in Disney Hotel Courtyard at 1:00 a.m.

Besides a campsite, a Value Resort hotel room is the best deal on Walt Disney World Resort property. Any warm shower and clean bed feels heavenly after a long day at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs.

Even though Value Resorts are the cheapest, they come with Disney amenities and the infamous Disney World price tag, often running between $120 and $220 nightly–way too much money to be woken up in the middle of the night by a fight!

Media coverage of Walt Disney World Resort guest behavior increased rapidly in the last few years. Some Disney Park guests believe the COVID-19 shutdowns made people forget basic manners, causing more confrontations when the Central Florida heat and thousands of dollars are involved. Others argue that altercations are as prevalent as ever, but they are more noticeable now that everyone has video cameras and access to millions of people on social media in their pockets.

Whatever the reason for increased awareness of misbehavior at the Disney parks, many guests are fed up. The Mouse is, too. In 2022, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort introduced a “courtesy” policy to curb rule-breaking and violent incidents at the theme parks.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” the rule reads. “For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

Sadly, little has changed. On Christmas Eve 2023, two families brawled outside a bathroom in EPCOT for unknown reasons. The sight of one family in matching Walt Disney World Resort-themed holiday pajamas and Mickey Mouse ears acting so “unmagical” toward another garnered attention online. Days later, on New Year’s Eve, an intoxicated guest assaulted an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy on camera while he attempted to escort her away from Disney’s Boardwalk Inn.

Redditor u/inkedblonde13 recently spoke out about a fight they were involved in at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort. Last summer, the family was resting after a rope-drop-to-fireworks theme park day when they heard ongoing disruptive noises from the Toy Story (1995) themed courtyard outside their Disney Resort hotel room.

“Our room looked out onto a ping pong table, chess area etc.,” the guest explained. “A couple of men plus (presumably) their kids decided to LOUDLY play ping pong at around midnight. Now I’m not a light sleeper, and obviously Disney tired is a whole new level, but they managed to wake me up still going at 1 a.m.”

The guest felt that the family and Disney security should consider the bedtimes of other families, particularly those with young children.

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“The resort is full of small kids, people getting up at the crack of dawn to rope drop, it’s not fair,” the Disney Park guest argued. “I went out of the room and [politely] asked them to keep it down as it was 1 a.m… and was met with a torrent of abuse. I had all on to stop my husband going out to them.”

The Walt Disney World Resort hotel guest eventually called security, who escorted the unruly family away from the ping-pong tables. However, the fight stuck with them: “Their entitled [behavior] was disgusting, especially in front of their own kids.”

Has any commotion disrupted your Walt Disney World Resort hotel stay? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.