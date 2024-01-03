Disney World Guest Fights Police Officers on New Year’s Eve

It’s the beginning of the New Year, and thousands of guests flocked to the Disney Parks and Resort hotels to celebrate the holiday. But 2024 had a rocky start for guests at Disney’s Boardwalk Inn, the set of a video of a Walt Disney World Resort guest attempting to fight law enforcement officers that is quickly amassing thousands of views on TikTok.

Jaidon (@jaidonmakingmagic on TikTok) shared this clip of Orange County Sheriff’s Department officers apprehending a disruptive woman in the Boardwalk shopping and dining area:

Young children watched as the woman screamed and tried to stand in place as the officers dragged her away in handcuffs. At the end of the video, she kicked one of the officers. The altercation took place at precisely 12:01 a.m., just as 2024 began.

It’s unclear what incited the initial law enforcement response at Disney’s Boardwalk Inn or whether the woman involved was an overnight guest or a visitor. However, the Disney Resort hotel is home to Jellyrolls and the Atlantic Dance Hall, two of the most popular 21+ bars on Walt Disney World Resort property. Given that the incident took place on New Year’s Eve, it’s possible that the unruly guest was intoxicated after a long night out.

In response to a request from Inside the Magic, The Orange County Sheriff’s Department shared that they are looking into the details of the incident at Disney’s Boardwalk Inn.

This Walt Disney World Resort altercation follows another fight at EPCOT on Christmas Eve. A third party recorded as two families screamed at each other, their harsh language contrasting with their festive matching pajamas.

