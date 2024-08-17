Disneyland Wait Times Skyrocket, Guests Flood Theme Parks Beyond Manageability

Guests have stormed Disneyland Parks, causing wait times to skyrocket and hindering the experience for thousands of families.

With Disney Parks worldwide being staples of family fun and some of the most popular destinations around the world, it’s not hard to imagine large crowds at the park during peak seasons.

Despite multiple reports of the theme park turning into a ghost town due to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, attendance at Disneyland Paris Resort has changed dramatically. Guests report ruined experiences due to large crowds flooding Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

Redditor u/smallandbitter shared their disappointment after visiting Disneyland Paris.

The user commented that they would not be able to meet any Disney Princesses during their visit, as guests had flooded Disneyland Park, causing wait times for the Princess Pavilion in Fantasyland to skyrocket to 300 minutes!

Considering that most of the guests in line are families with tweens and young children, thinking of waiting in a five-hour line is almost unbearable and could undoubtedly ruin the magic of visiting Disneyland Park in Paris for hundreds if not thousands of families.

Fortunately, fellow users were quick to share their tips and tricks for a more enjoyable experience at the park without waiting five hours or possibly more in line. However, some alternatives would involve an additional cost for guests who wanted to take the advice.

Redditor u/VanillaNL suggested having lunch with the Disney Princesses at Auberge de Cendrillon in Fantasyland. “It’s expensive, but you will see more princesses and have more time for a photo with all of them,” they added.

U/ChrisHarmonicEdge shared that another great alternative is hanging out in the bar and lobby areas of the Disneyland Hotel. They mentioned, “Regular meet & greets in the lobby and loads of princesses waving from the balcony above the bar!”

Several guests also suggested waiting for a parade to wave at the princesses, which is a good alternative but provides a less personal experience. It is worth mentioning that guests cannot interfere with the parade performance or interact with the Disney characters passing by, as this would cause a hazard for Disney cast members and guests.

Redditor u/LukasKhan_UK commented on the original poster’s luck despite the jaw-dropping wait time. They commented, “At least it’s open. We went in November and had to go round the corner and just wait and see which Princess would turn up that day.”

Unfortunately, wait times soaring at Fantasyland’s Princess Pavilion in Disneyland Paris are not uncommon. Several guests have reported similar events throughout the year.

With this being a constant issue, it is no surprise that several Redditors voiced their desire to see new experiences arrive at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park — soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World — in Disneyland Paris Resort. And Disney has finally heard their prayers.

It is known that Disneyland Paris is working on bringing World of Frozen, a new immersive area dedicated to the wintery world of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, to life.

Additionally, Disney announced plans for an immersive area inspired by classic stories from England, such as Peter Pan and Mary Poppins, and a Tangled-themed attraction, all leading to the lake in front of the highly anticipated World of Frozen at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Unfortunately, Disney announced that Walt Disney will be removed from Disneyland Paris when World of Frozen opens, officially renaming Walt Disney Studios Park as Disney Adventure World. The official opening date for World of Frozen is scheduled for 2026.

But the magical changes and surprises won’t stop there.

With D23 in Anaheim this weekend, Disney revealed countless exciting international projects coming to its theme parks, including details about an immersive land inspired by The Lion King franchise.

Initial speculation sparked debate among fans, as the concept art released made it seem like the immersive land would be based on the 2019 remake The Lion King and the upcoming prequel Mufasa: The Lion King (2024).

However, Disneyland Paris officials quickly addressed this confusion by saying “The attraction will be based on the 1994 animated movie.” Disney added, “The concept art released for D23 is illustrative only as we are in early stages of the process.”

Disneyland Paris statement on the confusion about live-action animals in the concept art for the attraction: "The attraction will be based on the 1994 animated movie. The concept art released for D23 is illustrative only as we are in early stages of the project." https://t.co/eKCd4X7kpm — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 13, 2024

The immersive area inspired by The Lion King is planned to come to life after the long-awaited opening of World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World in 2026. The latter’s grand opening will be accompanied by the launch of a “Unique nighttime show” above the Central Lake at Disney Adventure World.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris recently? How did you feel about wait times and theme park attendance? Don’t hesitate to let Inside the Magic and our readers know about your experience in the comments below!