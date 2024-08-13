Extreme Temperatures Force Multiple Disney Locations To Cease Operations

Large portions of a Disney theme park closed due to harsh conditions.

The Walt Disney Company has its hand in a number of theme parks all around the world. Though the original Disneyland Resort in California may be the most iconic quintessential Disney park experience, there’s a vast amount of Disney goodness for guests to enjoy worldwide.

Disney currently operates 12 different theme park locations across three continents and four countries. These resorts include Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Tokyo Disney, Hong Kong Disney, Shanghai Disney and Disneyland Paris.

Each location is worthy of a visit for both new and veteran Disney park guests, featuring a wide range of rides, attractions, and other magical experiences.

However, this magic was cut short for European guests, as multiple experiences closed abruptly due to intense weather conditions.

Temperatures for Paris were forecasted to reach 100 degrees. These temperatures caused issues for the Disneyland Paris Resort, prompting the closure of multiple rides and attractions, including the following:

Autopia

Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups

Orbitron

Cars – Four Wheels Rally

Disneyland Railroad

These closures were confirmed by ED92

🚨 It is a hot day in Paris today 🥵☀️

Several outdoor attractions are closed at the moment due to heat Drink plenty of fluids if you are in the parks today 🥤🧊 pic.twitter.com/EkVmZPGD6T — ED92 (@ED92Magic) August 12, 2024

These attractions closed temporarily and eventually reopened as the day progressed.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is undergoing substantial changes. Over the last year, several rides, attractions, restaurants, shops, and other locations have closed for refurbishment. These changes come as the entire resort prepares for its biggest makeover yet.

Announced during The Walt Disney Company’s D23 event, Disneyland Paris is set to receive an entirely new land based on Disney’s The Lion King. In this new land, guests will be able to visit the Pride Lands and explore the world of Simba, Timon, Pumba, and Scar.

A new “E-Ticket” attraction will be built, plunging guests down Pride Rock in a brand-new log flume adventure that bears a striking resemblance to Disney’s iconic and now-defunct Splash Mountain.

This new Lion King ride and land will be located inside Walt Disney Studios Park, which will be given a new name when the park’s second new area, World of Frozen, debuts at the resort in 2026. This massive new area inspired by Disney’s Frozen franchise will offer guests a ton of new activities and attractions to enjoy, transporting them to the world of Arendelle.

Walt Disney Studios Park will be renamed Disney Adventure World, giving the Disneyland Paris Resort a little more leeway when it comes to the park’s overall theme.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon?