The Merc With a Mouth Can’t Save Disneyland, Attendance at All-Time-Low

Even with the celebrated debut of Deadpool, several guests have reported “worse than expected” attendance at Disneyland, showing a deserted park on social media.

The premiere of Deadpool 3 (2024) has made waves worldwide. Fans have praised the franchise’s latest installment, with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as X-Men’s Wolverine and a multitude of stars joining the cast with surprise appearances.

The Deadpool craze has even brought the character to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris and Disneyland Resort, where the Merc with a Mouth has crashed shows, pounded characters, and crazed fans of all ages with a modified appearance — and joined by Wolverine at Disney California Adventure.

Unfortunately, not even the applauded debut of Deadpool can save Disneyland from a concerning decrease in attendance reported by multiple users across social media. Crowds reportedly plummeted in a “worse than expected” effect.

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The Olympic Games of Paris kicked off yesterday with a heart-stirring ceremony, gathering millions of sports fans from all around the world. But it seems that the celebrations have scared guests from visiting Disneyland Paris Resort, as wait times and crowds plummeted at the Parisian Disney Resort.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @wissemtweet, founder of the trusted Disneyland Paris news outlet DLP Report, shared multiple screenshots from the resort’s app, showing wait times of under 15 minutes at almost every attraction in Disneyland Paris.

“The situation is worse than expected at Disneyland Paris,” @wissemtweet said in a post. “Deserted park on a Saturday in July, the famous ‘avoidance effect’ caused by #Paris2024,” he added.

À Disneyland Paris, situation encore plus grave que prévu. Parc désert un samedi de juillet, le fameux « effet d’évitement » causé par #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/t2gWrPXR2c — Wissem🏅 (@wissemtweet) July 27, 2024

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The post caused mixed reactions among netizens, from locals thrilled to see this drop in attendance to those who additionally blamed the limitations in transportation to get to Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park.

While this drop in attendance could be a one-time event, it is inevitable to think that the crowds swarming Paris for the 2024 Olympics could continue to impact theme park attendance at the Parisian Disney Resort.

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Deadpool debuted at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park on July 24, arousing fans’ excitement to see The Walt Disney Company fully embrace the R-rated hero in its parks. You can see the video promoting his debut at Disneyland Paris below, or click here to watch it.

(Translated) NEW! Deadpool, the impertinent mercenary, arrives today and for a limited time to Marvel Avengers Campus. He’s determined to prove he belongs among Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks #WaltDisneyStudiosPark #AvengersCampusParis

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The Merc with a Mouth also debuted at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure on July 26, joined by Wolverine, to wreak havoc at the immersive MCU-inspired land and poke fun at Disney and the company’s latest decisions about the theme parks in the United States.

TikTok user @steamboatphilly shared a video of the popular antihero’s new live show, Story Time with Deadpool, in which the insolent character is seen in action. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Story Time With Deadpool

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Do you think the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will continue to affect Disneyland Paris? Let Inside the Magic and our readers know your opinion in the comments below!