Disney Hints at Regretting Closing Splash Mountain

It was a shocking turn of events when Disney first announced that the iconic Splash Mountain attraction would close its doors. The decision to close Splash Mountain sparked much speculation and discussion among Disney enthusiasts, many of whom viewed the attraction as an untouchable piece of Disney park history.

It was soon after revealed that the attraction would be replaced by a new attraction inspired by The Princess and the Frog. This decision, which was largely influenced by Disney’s Stories Matter team, meant fans could look forward to a fresh and exciting experience that celebrates diversity and inclusion.

The new ride, named Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, transports guests to the magical world of Princess Tiana and her friends, offering a modern take on storytelling and immersive entertainment.

Now that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is officially opened at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park and well underway at Disneyland Resort, fans can finally compare and contrast the two attractions. While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is praised for its music, animatronics, and dazzling final scene, critics can’t help but point out the reoccurring ride breakdowns and the lack of tension within the ride’s plot.

Related: Splash Mountain Lives on at Disney Despite Controversy

Criticism for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Caused Disney To Reflect

The decision to close Splash Mountain reflected Disney’s commitment to evolving its attractions to resonate with contemporary audiences while staying true to its core values of creativity and innovation. As Walt Disney once said, “Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.”

The transformation of Splash Mountain is a testament to this philosophy and a testament to the enduring magic of Disney.

However, some fans still believe that the decision was made in haste and was not entirely the right decision from an entertainment standpoint. Unlike some other theme park attractions, Splash Mountain never dipped in popularity, even with the criticisms of the ride’s film, Song of the South.

Now that criticism is flowing in on the new attraction, Disney is left to reflect on whether this decision was truly the right one for the parks as a whole.

Fans now have somewhat of a comical update on the attraction after the new Deadpool Storytime Show premiered at Disney California Adventure Park yesterday afternoon. In the midst of Deadpool’s trademark sarcasm and dark humor, there was a line written that has led many to believe Disney may regret closing down Splash Mountain.

Did Disney Admit To Making a Mistake?

During the show, Deadpool says a phrase to the audience that has already taken the internet by storm. He says:

“My jokes are not outdated. They are hilarious, and modern, and unending, just like Splash Mountain. Oops. Too soon?”

I wonder what Stories Matter is going to do when they hear Deadpool is making Splash Mountain jokes at Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/KtQYDxh1pW — Jonas J. Campbell (@JonasJCampbell) July 26, 2024

Many fans are shocked that Disney allowed such a joke to be said in the theme parks, especially with Disneyland Park opening its own Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction later this year. This is the first time that Disney has addressed the Splash Mountain closure controversy, and it seems that they may be admitting they made a mistake.

It is important to keep in mind that Disney does not allow any jokes to be said during their shows without approval. A joke like this would not have slipped by a superior, it was likely carefully crafter and approved by company leaders.

This shocking statement will surely be highly debated by fans in the days to follow. Do you think Disney regrets closing Splash Mountain? Let us know by commenting below!