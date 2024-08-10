Disney Updates Theme Parks Trash, All Guests Now Subject to New Testing

Disney theme parks recently deployed a new way to reduce waste inside their parks. The company is in the process of new tests, which could have greater implications for the rest of the Disney theme parks worldwide.

Cleanliness is a cornerstone of the Disney theme park experience, and as such, guests will find trash cans practically littered all across the parks and resorts.

The common myth is that the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, was designed to feature a trash can every 30 feet, essentially eliminating all waste and trash guests would normally see at other parks and public areas.

Not only did this help Disneyland stand out, but it also made the parks feel clean, wholesome, and more enjoyable. This has been carried over to all future Disney parks and resorts, with the Disneyland Paris Resort recently introducing guests to a new way to take care of their garbage.

Disneyland Paris Resort History

The Disneyland Paris Resort officially opened in 1992, becoming the second international Disney location after the Tokyo Disney Resort. Designed after the original resort in California, Disneyland Paris will feel familiar to fans of Disneyland Park. It comes equipped with its own version of Main Street U.S.A. and a stunning rendition of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Walt Disney Studios, the resort’s second park, opened in 2002, adding to the incredible list of rides and attractions already featured at Disneyland Paris.

At Disneyland Paris, guests will find classic dark rides and roller coasters, as well as special, unique offerings only found at the European resort.

Disneyland Paris is currently experiencing one of its most transformational periods in history, with both theme parks and the resort’s shopping and dining area, Disney Village all receiving upgrades.

This extends to Paris’ Disneyland Park, where new trash cans are now being tested.

According to DisneyphileLIVE, a Twitter/X account that specializes in Disneyland Paris news, the resort recently implemented new food bins on Town Square in an attempt to cut back on waste in the parks.

Three cans now reside next to each other: one for trash, one for recycling, and one specifically designed for food waste.

Disneyland Paris is testing new bins for food waste like here on Town Square.

Disneyland Paris teste de nouvelles poubelles pour déchets alimentaires comme ici sur Town Square. pic.twitter.com/3wla5MiHdm — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) August 4, 2024

It’s unclear if these new cans are temporary or permanent, but Disneyland Paris aims to reduce the buildup of garbage and waste at the resort. It’s likely that gusts may see similar cans spring up across other Disney locations, like Disneyland and Walt Disney World, in the near future.

As stated earlier, Disneyland Paris is undergoing significant changes, with Walt Disney Studios Park receiving the biggest makeover.

Earlier this year, the resort announced it would be renaming and rebranding Walt Disney Studios entirely. The park’s new name, Disney Adventure World, will debut when World of Frozen opens at the park. This massive expansion, based on Disney’s Frozen franchise, is expected to open early next year.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite classic Disney ride?