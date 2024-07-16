Disneyland Begins Demolition of Longstanding Theme Park Location

Demolition is now underway for a longtime Disney park location.

Related: Disney Cancelling Popular California Attraction Months Early, All Showtimes Cut

Disney resorts are infamous for their rides and attractions, but shopping and dining remain a cornerstone of the overall Disney theme park experience.

At Walt Disney World guests can visit Disney Springs, a hub dedicated to all things shopping and dining. A similar location is featured at the Disneyland Resort in California called Downtown Disney, which also allows guests to satisfy their sweet tooth and shop for some of the world’s most popular brands.

Shopping and dining opportunities are not limited to the American theme parks. Disneyland Paris packs quite a punch when it comes to fun outside of the parks, with a longstanding location now being demolished.

Disney Village Loses Longstanding Location

Related: Historic Disney Attraction Gets Much-Needed Upgrades, Debuts Sweeping Changes

Guests visiting Disney’s European resort will find an area dedicated to shopping, entertainment, and dining called Disney Village. Dozens of famous brands are represented here, as are incredible culinary experiences and exciting nightlife entertainment.

However, Disney Village is currently in the middle of a massive transformation project. This overhaul has resulted in the temporary and permanent closure of several locations, with Disney Village losing one of its most iconic in early 2023, Planet Hollywood.

In the months since its closure, Planet Hollywood has sat abandoned, though parts of the building have been removed. Now, according to several online sources, demolition of the former location has begun.

And in even more Disney Village news demolition of the Planet Hollywood ball has started. It will go slow because of guest safety.

And in even more Disney Village news demolition of the Planet Hollywood ball has started. It will go slow because of guest safety. pic.twitter.com/txtCWUr476 — DisneylandParisGuest (@DLPGuestEN) July 16, 2024

Related: ‘Lone Ranger’ Disney Star Preps For Big Comeback After Sexual Assault Allegations

The demolition of the former Planet Hollywood location comes as the entire Disneyland Paris Resort undergoes sweeping changes, most notably at its Walt Disney Studios theme park.

Originally opening in 2002, Walt Disney Studios Park took heavy inspiration from Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Orlando, Florida, which focused on moviemaking and classic Hollywood locations. Walt Disney Studios seeks to imerse guests in the world of Hollywood’s golden age, while also propelling them into the future of cinema.

A wide range of rides and attractions are found here, like Disney’s iconic Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, which features the same track and ride vehicles as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

However, Walt Disney Studios will soon see its largest transformation yet, with the World of Frozen.

Related: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Line Practically Empty in Disney World Weeks After Opening

This massive new area based on Disney’s world-renowned Frozen franchise is set to open in Spring 2025 and will undoubtedly revitalize what some considered to be Disney’s “worst” theme park.

Walt Disney Studios will debut its new name when World of Frozen officially opens, with Disneyland Paris revealing its new name in a surprising announcement earlier this year. Disney Adventure World will be the park’s new name, seemingly giving Disney more creative freedom to develop and design rides and attractions without worrying about the moviemaking “studio” theming.

What upcoming Disney theme park project are you most excited about?