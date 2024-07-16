Disney Cancels Attraction Months Early, Removes All Showtimes From Park

Disney has seemingly signaled the early cancelation of one of its more popular theme park attractions in California.

When guests visit Disneyland in California or the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, they’re faced with an incredible amount of rides, attractions, and restaurants to try out. From Pirates of the Caribbean and Space Mountain to “it’s a small world,” and Haunted Mansion, some of the world’s most iconic and famous experiences await, and the same can be said about Disneyland’s list of live shows, parades, and nighttime spectaculars.

Over the last few decades, Disney theme parks have become famous for their world-class productions, which include everything from live shows based on classic Disney fairytales to jaw-dropping fireworks displays that illuminate the night sky.

Disneyland is home to several incredible live shows. However, the Disneyland Resort in California is changing in exciting ways, and with this change comes the removal of certain features and experiences, such as the park’s Magic Happens parade, which will now end earlier than usual.

Disney Canceling Parade In August

When looking at the Disneyland Resort calendar, times for Disneyland’s Magic Happens parade end on August 24, 2024. This is noticeably earlier than when the parade ended last year, with Magic Happens ending on October 15, 2023.

Magic Happens is a daily parade guests can watch as they explore Disneyland Park. Guests can witness this “whimsical” parade, which celebrates magical moments from a variety of legendary Disney stories.

“With a wave of his wand, Mickey Mouse leads a cavalcade of fabulous floats, whimsically costumed performers and popular Disney pals around the park and into your hearts—all while moving to a high-energy contemporary musical score that puts a spin on classic Disney hits. In addition, a stirring song co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall brings some of your favorite Disney tales to life like never before.”

Magic Happens was originally rumored to end on August 22 but now appears to end on August 25. On August 24, performances of Magic Happens are scheduled for 3 and 5:30 p.m., with no showtimes being offered the following day, August 25.

This parade shuts down each year but typically ends later in the year. Disney has yet to officially confirm the final date of Magic Happens.

This early closure follows the removal of other live shows across the Disneyland Resort. Club Pixar was canceled in June, and the Dr. Strange-themed show in Avengers Campus also abruptly ended earlier this year.

The cuts in live entertainment come after the unionization of Disneyland Entertainment performers, who are set to vote on a possible strike later this year.

