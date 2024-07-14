More Details Revealed of Drunk EPCOT Guest Who Punched Cast Member, Swung Pole at Police

For years, Disney theme parks were places where guests could have the time of their lives, but alcohol was not for sale. Walt wanted his theme parks to be dry, and they were until EPCOT opened at the Walt Disney World Resort in 1982. Since then, drinking at Disney has become something a lot of guests enjoy. Drinking Around the World has also become an activity that many people take part in while visiting EPCOT’s World Showcase.

Although many guests enjoy alcohol while on their Disney vacation, drinking at the theme parks has really become a point of contention. All too frequently, there are reports of guests having way too much to drink and acting foolish during their stay. Disney wants everyone to have a great time, but they don’t want guests’ vacations ruined because someone decided to have too much to drink.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened last month when one group decided to get intoxicated and violent at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Last month, it was reported that two men had been arrested at EPCOT after walking around shirtless and swinging a pole that they had ripped out of the group. At least one of the men was drunk and had assaulted a cast member who was working at the popular restaurant Space 220, which is located by Mission: Space.

Video of the men quickly went viral, as guests were left speechless by their abhorrent behavior.

According to a recently released police report, Orange County police officers responded to a call, and when they got there, the two men had already been detained and were being held backstage. Police officers then went to talk to the cast member in question.

The cast member said that she had been working as a hostess when a party of eight approached her. She immediately noticed that “a heavy set male, using a park EVC [motorized scooter], had signs of impairment of alcohol and/or drugs.” She told the group to wait and called for a manager.

That is when she claims that one member of the party stuck their cell phone in her face (within six inches) and began filming her. The cast member said that she pushed the phone away and that it was when the man in the EVC — identified as Raymond Wong — got up off the scooter and charged at her.

This action caused the heavy set male, in the EVC chair to charge her like a football player and made contact with her upper body with a palm strike. This action caused Patricia to fall back and she became in fear of a more physical attack. She was able to get on her Disney radio and request help.

Patricia — the cast member — also stated that while she was waiting for help to arrive, Mr. Wong threatened to kill her.

Sadly, Patricia was not the only Disney cast member assaulted during the intense incident.

Another cast member, identified as Daniel, said that Raymond Wong also hit him in the face when he arrived and tried to protect Patricia from being assaulted further. Patricia was taken to a secure area, but cast members were still in danger.

The police report further states that Mission: Space manager Joshua was punched in the “upper body” area by Raymond Wong’s adult son, identified as Ryu Wong. Both men then took their shirts off, and Raymond Wong ripped a stanchion out of the ground and began swinging it to keep people away from him.

All cast members willingly gave statements and said that they would testify against the men in court. Both Raymond and Ryu Wong were arrested and taken to the Orange County booking and release center on charges of assault and battery. They have since been released on bond.

Disney has not commented on the arrest, but there is a zero-tolerance policy regarding violence at the theme parks. Raymond and Ryu Wong were most likely not only arrested but also issued permanent trespass notices from Disney. That means that they are banned from visiting any Disney property in the future.

Have you ever seen a drunk guest arrested at a Disney theme park? What happened? Let us know in the comments.