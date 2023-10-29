Drunk Woman Banned From Disney After Attacking Police Officers

A shocking incident has left us, well, shocked after a police report was recently released detailing a violent encounter between a drunk woman and several police officers at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Unfortunately, the magic vanished on a troubling night at Disney’s Port Orleans – Riverside earlier this year after a woman caused quite a scene. According to a newly released report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, police officers were called to the hotel after a “heavily intoxicated” woman “made several false allegations of Resort staff of battering her.”

Disney security informed officers that they had already issued a trespass notice against the woman, who was later identified as Jillian Dyehouse. Disney asked for help in removing the woman from the property. A trespass notice means that Dyehouse is banned from visiting any Disney property.

Police officers led Dyehouse back to her hotel room, noting that she was intoxicated and struggling to walk and talk.

While in the hotel room at Port Orleans -Riverside, Dyehouse began arguing with the officers, eventually escalating the situation physically. Dyehouse ended up throwing a chair at a police officer. The police report reads:

“During the argument, Jillian began throwing items in the room as she packed, causing so much noise that it woke up guests in neighboring rooms, who opened their doors to see what was causing the commotion and asked to be moved to separate rooms for the night.”

Eventually, Dyehouse was arrested and put into handcuffs. According to the report, Dyehouse was taken to the Orange County jail and booked on charges of disorderly intoxication, trespass, and resisting an officer without violence. To make the situation even more troubling, The Florida Department of Children and Families had to step in because Dyehouse was visiting with an underage child.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Walt Disney World news.