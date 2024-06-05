Mickey Mouse’s Sobriety Squad: Disneyland Cracks Down on Drunken Guests

On Tuesday, Disneyland Resort security cast members kicked two drunken guests out of the Southern California Disney Resort. A clip of the couple’s overblown response went viral on social media.

Drinking is among the most popular adult activities at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park. Though the overwhelming cost naturally limits most guests, some ignore the exorbitant price tag or sneak in alcohol to get drunk at Disneyland Resort. The same issue has long plagued Walt Disney World Resort, particularly at EPCOT, where guests can “Drink Around the World Showcase.”

Disney Parks fans have long complained about a so-called “Disney drinking culture,” which causes some adult guests to behave obnoxiously or inappropriately around children. To some guests’ dismay, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have only increased alcohol availability at the Disney parks.

Though Disneyland Resort isn’t likely to ban alcohol anytime soon, cast members are cracking down on inebriated guests. On Tuesday, Lindsey (@lindseyonthedaily on TikTok) shared this video of security escorting a drunk couple out of the Southern California Disney parks:

“No, no,” the drunk man yelled. “They’re saying she’s f**ked up, and it’s cool, but we’re walking up, and you want to escort us out like we’re some f**king problem, bro?”

Lindsey was disgusted that the guests were so intoxicated at 3:00 p.m., especially with thousands of children around: “There’s kids around, let’s keep it a safe [place] for them.”

The couple’s behavior infuriated Disney Parks fans.

“I could never imagine acting like this or getting this drunk at Disney of all places!!!” @lyssatdisney commented.

“People need to be more respectful and responsible.. seriously,” said @stellar_iam.

Many called on Disneyland Resort to ban adult beverages.

“Disneyland shouldn’t of ever sold alcohol.. thats the result of it..,” @rvrvavdvjv wrote. “Disneyland is for families, children not for people act out especially because of alcohol.”

“Why do they even serve alcohol at Disneyland!” @dacosta_505 agreed. “It’s because idiots like that can’t handle their liquor! And this is all in front of kids! I saw [a] fight in front of the castle on my last visit.”

Some commenters shared their experiences getting kicked out of Disneyland Resort for acting up while drunk.

“I got my pass banned for 3 months when I was 20 for drinking at Mad Hatter party,” @pkmnmaster14 recalled. “This brought back memories.”

“3 months ?! I got my pass revoked and had to pay it the rest of the year,” @ambeer7.4 replied. “Hahaha funny thing is that my 21st bday was in 1 month.”

“This [happened] to me,” said @lollol1111x. “I had to write an apology letter asking them if I can come back.”

Report inappropriate behavior to Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort cast members. It’s best to allow security to handle tense situations instead of confronting another Disney Park guest.

Should Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park limit drinking? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.