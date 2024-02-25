Confirmed: Disney Removes Expensive Park Ban, Restricted Item Now Allowed

A few weeks ago, Inside the Magic confirmed that the new Apple Vision Pro headset was officially banned from Walt Disney World Resort, now, it appears that ban has been lifted quite quickly.

If you have ever been to Disney World, you may have noticed that there are certain rules and regulations that guests must follow in order to enter the theme park. Outside of the way guests conduct themselves, and how they dress, there are certain items that are not allowed in Walt Disney World Resort. Some of these items are obvious, such as a weapon of any kind. Other items are less known, like the selfie stick.

While Disney used to allow guests to enter with non-dangerous items, as long as guests kept the item stored, as we have recently learned over the past months, Disney has become stricter on that leniency.

We saw this happen after one podcaster was not only denied bringing microphones into the park to film an episode, but was told he would have to place the microphones back in his car or hotel, and would not even be allowed to place them in a locker in the parks. The microphones seemingly violated the no commercial filming rule, as some recording tools may seem too elevated for park use, and would look too professional to surrounding guests.

After Apple dropped the Apple Vision Pro headset, which cost a whopping $3500, it was not long before we saw the headset pop up at Disney. Unlike other augmented reality headsets, the Apple Vision Pro allows the user to see through the interface, which means that they can use it on the go.

Disney Bans Apple Vision Pro

Despite Apple’s emphasis on “spatial awareness,” Disney security seemed to doubt guests’ ability to maintain such awareness while wearing the Apple Vision Pro. Mikey Magic & Beyond recently tested the Apple Vision Pro headset at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World to evaluate its performance in the theme park.

After this guest wore the headset to Disney World in a vlog, we were able to learn that he was then tracked down by security and told that the headset was not allowed in the park. While he was allowed into the park with the headset, it seems its “newness” had cast members on the guest relations team unsure as how to proceed with this new technology. Many of the rules at Disney operate with safety in mind, and the idea of navigating through a very crowded Magic Kingdom with your eyes covered seemed to be reason enough for Disney to ban the item while they learned how it would affect the park experience.

The guest relations cast member used the no mask rule to give an official reason as to why the Apple Vision Pro headset was not allowed, as guests over the age of 14 cannot wear masks (COVID-19 masks excluded) which cover their face as it is a seen as a costume.

As stated by Mikey:

“Using Vision Pro in public is one thing… but I took it to Walt Disney World…and I am the very first one. And after today I will be the ONLY ONE since it is now BANNED inside of the theme parks. That’s right. Apple Vision Pro is BANNED and on the list of restricted items as it apparently violates their “Mask” policy. But it wasn’t banned right away. They let me into the park with AVP after going through 4 levels of security and 1 level of Parks operations early in the morning at the Magic Kingdom Guest Relations. However, THREE HOURS LATER, The policy and rule changed. This prompted Guest services to approach me in the park and inform me that I could no longer wear AVP. The Guest relations team showed me that the entire security and relations team received a mass text message stating that it was added to the restricted items list along with selfie sticks and other items. Check out my unique journey from using Vision Pro in Magic Kingdom to being told “you no longer can”.”

Ever since that initial ban, we have not seen any video or photo footage of guests in the Disney parks with the Apple Vision Pro headset on, until now.

Apple Vision Pro’s Unbanned at Disney World?

Disney guest xtronx_89 shared a photo of another guest at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland that is not even one day old as of the publishing of this article, which showed a guest ordering their meal while wearing the Apple Vision Pro. While all other guests and cast members are blocked out, the photo does not seem to look like there is any altercation going on, and it seems that the cast member is presenting no issue to the guest wearing the headset.

While it seems our poster, Jonathan Henry Suarez was not a fan of the guest using the Apple Vision Pro headset, it was still very much in the park. Disney’s security scanners would have likely caused this guest to set off the metal detectors, which would have made security check his bag upon entry. If the Apple Vision Pro glasses were still banned, he would not have been allowed inside with the headset, and even if he was somehow allowed inside with them, he would have been told not to take them out for use.

Since this guest was clearly granted entry into the park and, based on his usage of the Apple Vision Pro while ordering a meal, was certainly walking around the park without issue from cast members, it seems that Disney’s initial ban on the Apple Vision Pro headset has officially been listed. Disney’s rules for forbidding bags or items state, “We reserve the right not to allow any bag, parcel or other item and to deal with any unattended object, bag or luggage in such way as we consider appropriate.”

Considering Disney CEO Bob Iger ensured Disney would be working hand in hand with Apple to create the headset so that it would be highly compatible with Disney+, it was a little odd to see the technology banned, initially, from the parks.

This is something that viewers of Mikey’s video above brought up, some said, “Dang. Was hoping for some good VP content from the parks. It really doesn’t make sense that Disney wouldn’t know about the Vision Pro, since they’ve partnered with Apple on the device. But, they’ll say what they want to say, I guess. Also, would a person not technically be allowed to wear a facemask (i.e., for Covid) any more? I can’t imagine they can prevent a person from wearing that, but it would also violate their mask policy,” while another said, “lol there damn Disney plus is on the thing, and they banned it?… I dislike the vision too it’s creepy, but… damn…. Disney went all front force. weird”.

Both comments brought up the partnership Disney has with Apple, while the first also questioned the mask rule that had Mikey forced to remove the headset. It should be noted that the Apple Vision Pro headset is see-through, meaning that while it covers the eyes, anyone looking directly at Mikey would be able to see his eyes.

Prohibited Items at Walt Disney World

For a full list of all prohibited items at Disney World, you can take a look below. Be aware that just like the Apple Vision Pro’s, if Disney deems an items unsafe or unfit for the parks and it is not listed, they still have the right to make any guest remove it from the park.

Firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind.

Self-defense or restraining devices (e.g., pepper spray, mace).

Marijuana (including marijuana enriched products) or any illegal substance.

Objects or toys that appear to be firearms or weapons.

Fireworks or other similarly explosive and/or flammable objects, smoke machines or fog machines.

Alcoholic beverages, except at the Disney Resort hotels. Wine may be brought in to Disney Springs to be consumed at select table service restaurants only, corkage fees apply.

Glass containers (excluding small containers such as baby food jars), except in the Disney Resort hotels.

Horns, whistles, large megaphones or artificial noise makers.

Recreational devices such as drones, remote-control toys, skateboards, scooters, inline skates or shoes with built-in wheels. Bicycles are permitted only in designated Disney Resort areas.

Strollers that are greater than 31″ (79 cm) in width and 52″ (132 cm) in length. Stroller wagons are also prohibited.

Wagons are prohibited at any theme park or water park. Wagons are prohibited at indoor venues at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Any trailer-like object that is pushed, pulled or towed by an Electric Conveyance Vehicle, wheelchair, stroller or person.

Wheeled mobility devices with less than 3 wheels or devices that cannot maintain stability and balance when stopped, unpowered and/or unoccupied. Training wheels and/or modifications are not permitted. Devices must be manually or electrically powered and operated at a walking pace. Devices should be single rider and not exceed 36″ (92 cm) in width and 52″ (132 cm) in length.

Suitcases, bags, coolers or backpacks, with or without wheels, larger than 24″ long x 15″ wide x 18″ high (61 cm x 38 cm x 46 cm) are not allowed in any theme park or water park. Loose or dry ice is not permitted in these containers. Re-usable ice packs are recommended.

Folding chairs are not allowed in any theme park, water park, or at Disney Springs.

Selfie sticks, hand-held extension poles for cameras or mobile devices, flags and banners are not allowed in any theme park or water park.

Tripods or monopod stands that cannot fit inside a standard backpack or that extend over 6’ (182 cm) are not allowed in theme parks, water parks, Disney Springs, or ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Balloons are not permitted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge (Kidani Village and Jambo House).

Plastic straws are not permitted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, water parks or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge (Kidani Village and Jambo House).

Non-Coast Guard approved flotation devices or swim noodles at any water park.

Additional prohibited items at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Generators Propane heaters Large misting fans (personal handheld misting fans are permitted) Flags/banners of any kind that are larger than 3’ x 5’ regardless of how the flag/banner is intended to be carried Metal flag poles. Flag poles must be made out of wood, plastic and/or PVC. Flag poles cannot be longer than 4’, have diameters larger than 2”, or have decorative or sharp ends. Coolers are prohibited at indoor venues, except for team coolers which must remain at the team bench. Folding chairs are not permitted in the stadium, indoor venues, or at select outdoor events



We reserve the right to prohibit the use or storage of any other item not listed above that we determine may be harmful or disruptive, in our sole and absolute discretion.

Do you think that the Apple Vision Pro headset should remain un-banned at Walt Disney World Resort?