Disney Abruptly Bans Apple Vision Pro Indefinitely

Just days ago, Apple released the Apple Vision Pro, a new VR headset that is meant to be more functional than any other VR headset that has ever come to market and much more expensive. On top of this, it has only taken a few days for Disney to ban the new headset from its theme parks indefinitely.

VR headsets have been around for quite some time, but until Apple entered the game, their main purpose was to assist in immersive gaming. The Apple Vision Pro headset does something the others did not, which allows the user to see directly through it, while being able to FaceTime, browse the internet, use apps, text people, watch movies, and so much more.

When the product came to market, Apple shared the following about its function and capabilities:

“Apple today unveiled Apple Vision Pro, a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.”

While Apple has been priding itself on the term “spatial awareness”, it seems that Disney security did not think that guests would be able to have said spatial awareness while wearing the Apple Vision Pro. Mikey Magic &. Beyond wore the Apple Vision Pro headset to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World just days ago, to see how the headset would function in the theme park.

While Mikey seemed to be enjoying his experience, he stayed around 10 minutes into his vlog that security had tracked him down to bring him to guest services. There, Mikey was told he was not allowed to wear the Apple Vision Pro as it violates the company’s mask policy, which states guests over 14 cannot wear a costume. Mikey said that the guest services cast member noted that the headset would obstruct his peripherals and cause a safety concern.

Mikey did note that he did try to defend the Apple Vision Pro headset, noting that he saw Disney approaching him in his peripherals while wearing it, but Disney then confirmed that the technology is too “new” for them to allow guests to wear the Apple Vision Pro at any Disney park at this time.

Below, you can watch Mikey’s experience with the Apple Vision Pro in Walt Disney World, as well as the moment he reveals that the headset is now banned from the parks.

In the video description, Mikey goes into detail on how he was let through security with the Apple Vision Pro headset, but after three hours of wearing it, the rule on its allowance in theme parks abruptly changed.

“Using Vision Pro in public is one thing… but I took it to Walt Disney World…and I am the very first one. And after today I will be the ONLY ONE since it is now BANNED inside of the theme parks. That’s right. Apple Vision Pro is BANNED and on the list of restricted items as it apparently violates their “Mask” policy. But it wasn’t banned right away. They let me into the park with AVP after going through 4 levels of security and 1 level of Parks operations early in the morning at the Magic Kingdom Guest Relations. However, THREE HOURS LATER, The policy and rule changed. This prompted Guest services to approach me in the park and inform me that I could no longer wear AVP. The Guest relations team showed me that the entire security and relations team received a mass text message stating that it was added to the restricted items list along with selfie sticks and other items. Check out my unique journey from using Vision Pro in Magic Kingdom to being told “you no longer can”.”

Mikey also clarified that the Apple Vision Pro is now on an official list of banned items from the theme parks, along with items like selfie sticks.

As of late, we have seen Disney not even allow guests with banned items, or items that may be breaking one of their rules, such as microphones due to their commercial filming purposes, into the parks at all. Even if the item remains in the bag, or if the guest wants to use a locker in the park to store it, the answer has been no. Guests have been asked to go back to their cars or hotel to store the item.

In the case of Mikey’s Apple Vision Pro, it seems that he remained in the park with them, but just in a bag as the vlog continues with him trying the new beignets at the Golden Outpost in Frontierland, next to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

It is interesting to see how the Disney park has banned the item, when Disney+ has worked closely with Apple, to ensure Disney+ works well with the new system.

Do you think that Apple Vision Pro should remain banned at Walt Disney World?