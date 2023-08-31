Disney Park To Enforce New Policy, Effective Immediately

If there’s ever anything you don’t want to do, it’s upset Disney.

The Walt Disney Company itself is well known for its lawsuits and willingness to take legal action, but even the parks have a Disney jail that many guests, including celebrities, have found themselves in throughout the years. They’re also quick to kick guests out and aren’t afraid to ban people from the premises. One issue that might not get you thrown into Disney jail or banned, but will get you in a bit of trouble, are the Disney costume guidelines, specifically for adults.

While kids under the age of 14 are allowed to wear costumes and dress up like their favorite Disney characters in the parks, adults have to follow a much stricter set of rules. This had led to creative work arounds like Disney bounding and incredible costumes rolled out for after-hours events like Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. And even with the freedom that some of those events allow guests, there’s still a very strict set of rules and guidelines that must be followed when planning to wear a costume at the Disney parks.

Unfortunately, for some future guests, this may be changed even further. It was just quietly announced that anyone participating in any future runDisney event has to follow a stricter set of guidelines. runDisney is the official race series for Walt Disney World, which offers four different races throughout the year and Disneyland, which offers one. They also offer a virtual series and virtual options for each race for runners who are unable to make it to the parks. Runners can participate in themed 5K, 10K, 10 mile, half marathon, and full marathon events that take participants across the Disney properties and through the parks while providing special character photo ops and course entertainment.

Each runDisney weekend is incredibly popular, bringing in thousands of additional guests to the parks to show off their medals and other accomplishments. Perhaps one of the biggest draws to registering for one of the races is the ability to be able to wear costumes while running the courses. Whereas adults aren’t allowed to wear them in the parks during normal hours, they’re able to for the races, running in a variety of creative and outlandish costumes.

Unfortunately, participants for the upcoming Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World were recently informed about a changing costume policy for all future events. This change of policy essentially makes these bigger, more elaborate costumes unable to be worn anymore. In addition to the list of rules participants already had to follow, the following are the new rules:

Layered costumes that could conceal prohibited items are not permitted.

Costume props including, without limitation, those that surround the entire body, are inflatable or physically connect multiple participants to each other are not permitted.

Unfortunately, it does seem as though Disney will be strict with these rules, with several runners already emailing Disney to check their planned costumes. It’s almost as strict as the actual Disney park costume guidelines, which can be disappointing to those excited to show of their talents for both running and creativity.

Any guest found violating these rules will be asked to change or will not be allowed to participate in the event. They were quick to change it on the website as well, as now most of the events have the same policies. It’s disappointing for those that had already planned and had been working on their costumes for Wine & Dine, which takes place each November alongside the Food & Wine Festival at EPCOT. It doesn’t give runners much time to come up with a new costume that will fit within the regulations and it was not explain why the policy has changed.

If you’re planning to participate in a runDisney event soon, make sure you’re aware of the policies and rules before planning your race day outfit. For other questions or information, be sure to check the runDisney website.