Disney’s System Is Flawed, Prompts Outrage and Confusion Online

Yet another Disney event registration has come and gone, proving again that their registration system could use some work.

There have been complaints for a while about Disney’s online registration system in regards to special events, Annual Pass registration, and runDisney registrations. The latest runDisney event, the Walt Disney World Princess Half Marathon Weekend, continued to see a slew of issues and complaints.

Estimated wait times of over an hour, hopeful registrants kicked out right at check out, being charged several times when the site failed to process payment information, Disney runners took to Twitter to air their grievances as many expressed repeated issues.

The queue to register for the event opened at 9:50 a.m. EST, with all events sold out by 1 p.m. EST as people questioned if runDisney has lowered the amount of runners able to participate in the event. Others mentioned waiting over an hour with no luck, like @allison_yow, who claimed she “waited for over an hour, was still unable to get into registration. My mom tried to register for us, you took a bunch of money but didn’t send confirmation or show registration for the races. Fix it.”

@dee_duhduh had a similar experience, describing that she’s “seriously frustrated! Purchased 2 Challenge Bibs + Bundle, site crashed, yet I’m out $949.88. Had to buy 2 Half Marathon Bibs on different card. I need my Challenge Bibs or a refund, plus refund for the Half Marathon Bibs. Your customers deserve better

“This site is a piece of crap,” complained @martinpeterse42, explaining that he was “registering for my wife. At payment the page refreshed and changed everything to me. Trying to get a support ticket open through their contact us page is impossible. I keep getting told there are errors but there aren’t any.” A comment from @Megara984 expressed her frustration with the confusing operations of the site as well. “@runDisney needs to work on its registration system. I don’t mind the virtual queue but the fact that my Dad and I were in line at the same time and only 1 of us was able to register is crap. This was easier pre-pandemic.”

While runDisney is just one of many events that Disney offers via online registration, Disney as a whole has a serious issue with their online registration system. The site consistently crashes for people registering for various events, and Annual Pass sales had to be paused for over a day due to technological issues and an overwhelming demand.

For a company that is so massive and offers so many events throughout the year, it’s surprising that they haven’t yet implemented a better online registration system, whether that be a lottery-type system, pre-register options, or even an additional early-sign-up group. Time and again it leads to frustrated and upset people either out time or money trying to gain access to a special event or offering only to have nothing to show for their efforts.

