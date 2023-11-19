Disneyland Cast Member Assaulted in Broad Daylight

Dozens of guests were shocked after witnessing a Disneyland cast member be assaulted in broad daylight. There is no shame these days.

Disney Parks worldwide are home to some of the most magical and memorable experiences for the young and the young at heart.

With the chance to ride their favorite attraction, enjoy unique parades and fireworks shows, be delighted by the ongoing and coming upgrades to the resorts, and meet some of the most popular Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Mirabel from Disney’s Encanto (2021), most Disney princesses, fantastic characters from the Star Wars franchise, and heroes and villains from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it’s not hard to see why millions of families make Disney Parks their top destination yearly.

Whether they visit Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida — which recently announced a series of upgrades and expansions — Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California — with officials continuing to push forward on a billion-dollar expansion aimed at bringing a third theme park at the Southern California Disney Resort — or Disneyland Paris — leading Disney Parks worldwide with the breathtaking use of new technologies at the park — guests of all ages are sure to make memories to last a lifetime at their favorite Disney Park.

Unfortunately, Disney Parks worldwide are facing a growing problem caused by unruly guest behavior, with multiple brawls breaking out on Disney property, guests sneaking restricted items into the parks, explicit and inappropriate demonstrations at the parks, and numerous reports of parkgoers hoarding limited items to resell them, which have triggered opinions on the magic being ruined at the Disney Resorts and experiences being “just a waste” when visiting the parks.

Sadly, a Disneyland Paris cast member was the latest victim of this unruly behavior, being assaulted in broad daylight, with the less-than-magical incident being captured on video and shared online.

TikTok user @doyoubelieveinmagic23 inadvertently captured the unfortunate scene while waiting to meet Stitch, one of the most popular characters at Disney Parks worldwide, at Disneyland Paris.

In the guest’s video, viewers can see Stitch playing with one of the several umbrellas set out by Disneyland Paris cast members to protect the character, themselves, and guests from the rain at the Parisian Disney Resort. The character’s actions appeared innocent at first, but when a character attendant walked in front of him, a large amount of water fell on top of them as a result of Stitch’s playful behavior.

The loud splash surprised parkgoers, who quickly gasped and voiced their shock by saying “S**t” and “Look! Look!” before bursting out in laughter. The cast member slowly walked away from the scene as Stitch walked to them, clearly embarrassed by what he had just done, trying to hug them and apologize.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it. Strong language is used in the video, and viewer discretion is advised.

#stitchlover #stitchdisney #stitchdisneylover #stitchdisneyfan #disneylandparis #disney #disneylandparistiktok #stitchmas #santastitch #disneylandparisxmas #disneylandxmas #disneylandchristmas #disneylandparischristmas #stitch #stitchdisneylandparis

While the scene was an innocent accident, the experience surely was unpleasant for the cast member, especially with temperatures in Paris averaging around 50° Fahrenheit during this time of the year.

This is not the first time Stitch has been caught at the wrong time in Disneyland Paris. Last year, Inside the Magic reported on the beloved blue character taking a dangerous fall in front of hundreds of guests, earning Stitch a spot in the top 10 Disney character fails. Additionally, we reported on the adorable blue alien stealing a cast member’s hat before performing a grotesque action in front of guests at the Parisian Disney Resort.

Guests can meet Stitch at Disneyland Paris’ Fantasyland for an out-of-this-world meet and greet full of mischief with the adorable blue alien, who’s getting into the Christmas spirit near Old Mill.

What was your most memorable interaction with a Disney character at the Parks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.