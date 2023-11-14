Man Attacks Little Girl Over Line-Cutting at Disney

A fight broke out in line for Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland Resort after a man reportedly accused other guests of line-cutting. A TikToker caught the interaction on video.

Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park

Radiator Springs Racers is unique to Cars Land in Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort, but it’s most similar to Chevrolet Test Track in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. It has a 40” height requirement.

“Start your engines! Zoom through the desert landscape of Cars Land, inspired by the Disney and Pixar movie Cars,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and ‘wheel’ thrills. Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life.”

“As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road. Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations. Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner!”

“The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers. Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.”

Line-Cutting Conflict

TikToker @l1braprncss was in line for Radiator Springs Racers when she captured this video of a Disney cast member confronting an abrasive guest. The man allegedly wouldn’t allow a little girl and her mother to return to the line after using the restroom.

@l1braprncess we were just minding our own business waiting in line for almost 30 min until this man wouldn’t let people through in the line. he did it twice, the second time it was a little girl and her mom. the little girl literally had to go under his arm to get through & her mom had to go over the rail on the right side. he didn’t say something until the dad came. that’s so ridiculous, don’t come to disneyland if you’re gonna act like this. ♬ original sound – anjelina. ❤️‍🔥

“We were just minding our own business waiting in line for almost 30 min until this man wouldn’t let people through in the line,” the TikToker explained. “He did it twice, the second time it was a little girl and her mom. The little girl literally had to go under his arm to get through & her mom had to go over the rail on the right side. He didn’t say something until the dad came. That’s so ridiculous, don’t come to Disneyland if you’re gonna act like this.”

The video began with a Disney cast member approaching to de-escalate the conflict.

“When people are pushing me, I’m not going to be courteous to them,” the man said.

“The little girl did not push,” the Disney cast member replied. “The little girl did not know.”

At this point, another guest stepped in. He told her to “Butt out.”

“No,” she replied. “You’re not going to talk to her that way.”

Commenters applauded the guests who stood up to the man.

“Good for you for standing up for the little girl,” said @killlllaaaaab.

“Finally someone brought this to the attention of a team member instead of secretly recording and being a bystander or taking matters into their own,” @moldynuggies agreed.

Always notify a Disney cast member of any dangerous or aggressive guest behavior. It’s best to let security and other employees do their jobs and not intervene in conflict.

Should Disneyland Resort permit guests to leave attraction lines for any reason? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.