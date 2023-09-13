Disney Cruise Costs Guest $94,000 for Three People

If you thought your Disney vacation was expensive, think again.

While Disney Parks are designed to bring magic into the everyday lives of their guests, the reality is that this magic comes with a price – one that’s increased a lot over the past few years.

Since the pandemic, day tickets to Walt Disney World Resort have hit an all-time high of $209 (if you want a Park Hopper ticket during peak season). Disney has also monetized services that used to be free, replacing FastPass with Genie+, which can easily add up to $700+ for a family of five on a week-long vacation.

Hotels have surged in price, too. Over at Disneyland Paris, the newly refurbished Disneyland Hotel recently announced nightly rates that stretch to $1,300 for two adults. Last year, the Wall Street Journal claimed that Disney’s hotel, ticket, and food prices are all increasing faster than inflation rates.

When the bare bones of a vacation already break the bank, it’s tough to picture who’s purchasing Disney’s most luxurious add-ons. The reality is that there’s always a demographic affluent enough to keep these offerings afloat – quite literally when it comes to the Disney Cruise Line.

Earlier this week, the Disney Cruise Line debuted its newest ship, the Disney Treasure. Reservations went live for Pearl Castaway Club members, the highest level of Disney Cruise Line regulars, for its maiden voyage yesterday (September 12). Fans were shocked to discover that its most expensive room would set two adults and a child back $97,000 – but even more shocked to discover that somebody had already booked it.

Yep, one dedicated Disney fan has booked out the EPCOT-themed Tomorrow Tower Suite. Located inside one of the ship funnels, it’s the most exclusive room on the ship and designed to impress the most dedicated Disney fans (who, to be fair, are the only ones willing to shell out that amount of money for a week on the water).

X (previously known as Twitter) user The DCL Blog was the first to notice that it had been booked out not long after reservations went live. With the Disney Treasure exclusively embarking upon seven-day voyages, that equals $14,000 a night – which is still more than most spend on an entire Disney vacation.

The #DisneyTreasure Tower and Royal Suites have been booked for the maiden.

The #DisneyTreasure Tower and Royal Suites have been booked for the maiden pic.twitter.com/tuuR7yuQAR — Scott Sanders (@TheDCLBlog) September 12, 2023

The Disney Treasure is set to offer some of the most exclusive experiences on the Disney Cruise Line. Its rooms will take inspiration from movies such as Aladdin (1992), Pocahontas (1995), Finding Nemo (2003), Up (2010), Luca (2021), and Encanto (2021). It will also feature a Mexican restaurant inspired by Coco (2017), Plaza de Coco, complete with live entertainment.

A new candy store named Jumbeaux’s Sweets will immerse guests in the world of Zootopia (2017). Disney Park fans can enjoy Skipper Society, a bar inspired by the Jungle Cruise, and Periscope Pub, another bar inspired by Jules Verne’s “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas” and the retired Disneyland attraction of the same name. There will also be a new Broadway-style stage show which is yet to be announced.

However, the Disney Treasure also repeats multiple experiences from the Disney Wish. Worlds of Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe-themed restaurant, will be replicated with the addition of a second show.

The California-themed restaurant 1923 – inspired by a century of Disney history – will also be repeated on the Disney Treasure, as will the adult-only restaurants Palo Steakhouse, Enchante, and The Rose, and the counter service Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods.

When it comes to entertainment, guests can enjoy “Beauty and the Beast” and “Disney Seas the Adventure” (found on the Disney Dream and Disney Wish, respectively). The Disney Wish’s popular water ride AquaMouse is also available on the Disney Treasure, with the addition of a new Mickey Mouse short entitled “Curse of the Golden Egg.”

The Disney Treasure will set sail for the first time from Port Canaveral on December 21, 2024.

Do you plan on setting sail aboard the Disney Treasure? Let us know in the comments!