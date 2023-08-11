This Just In: Disney Announces Cruise Line Dates for 2025

Explorers prepare, the Walt Disney Company just announced its Disney Cruise Line dates for the 2025 season.

Disney Cruise Line, a Global Presence

Disney Cruise lines are a major way that the company engages guests with the “Small World” that we all share. The Disney Magic of a Walt Disney World cruise experience is one of the most highly sought-after Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy experiences.

The Disney Dream of riding on a cruise is getting more exciting as technology expands. From Castaway Cay to Lighthouse Point, Port Adventure to Port Canaveral, Disney Cruise lines make Disney wonder and magic possible for those in even the most remote locations.

Disney Cruise Ship Experiences

The variety of Disney Cruise Line itinerary options is as vast as the seven seas. Sailing aboard a Walt Disney cruise ship means massive adventures that are ideal for kids and replete with activities for all ages.

These Disney cruises are present in the United States, but the global dream lies everywhere from Canada to Europe. With the Disney Cruise Line ship company releasing its itinerary, fans can plan ahead of time and pick the ideal vacation, whether it’s the Royal Caribbean or Merrytime Cruises.

Related: Complete List of Disney Locations

Disney Announces Cruise Line Dates

According to @DisneyParks, the official Twitter (or X) for the company, “(…) Dates for the expedition cruise itineraries and voyages are now available for 2025 (…)”

See the world on an Expedition Cruise with #NatGeoExpeditions! Dates for expedition cruise itineraries and voyages are now available for 2025, so there’s no better time to book your trip. #TravelwithNatGeo 🚢 🌎 📸 https://t.co/hmz3VMXCci pic.twitter.com/ZI4vCdoN9P — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 11, 2023

Disney Sets Cruise Line Itinerary Well Ahead of Time

The itinerary is already available, and avid Disney fans can book an excursion down the line. Because a Disney vacation is an investment, the Walt Disney Company offers payment plans to include those on various budgets.

Disney Cruise line options range from the classic Disney Wish experience, with Disney character dining, water features, and complete Walt Disney immersion, to more remote cruises to places like Alaska.

Have you ever been on a Disney Cruise? Share your magic in the comments below!