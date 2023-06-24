Disney Guests Explore the North in Vancouver-Alaska Cruise

Disney guests explore the waters during the new wave of cruises, thanks to the Canada-based route that makes some impressive stops along the way, highlighting the benefits of the Disney Wonder ship.

Disney Guests Explore Differently

Cruises combine many of the wonders of a Disney theme park while incorporating the great wide, yet also ‘small’ world. The closed setting provides accommodations, food, and engaging attractions while also stopping off at international points of interest.

Disney guests explore everywhere from Sydney to Bermuda to Fort Lauderdale to San Juan on a Disney Cruise. But it’s not all upside. The cruise line has many fans who think that Disney cruises are overrated. From high prices to low quality, there is no shortage of criticism. Yet it doesn’t seem to stop die-hard travelers from exploring.

Disney Cruise Departs on August 21

The Disney cruise from Vancouver to Alaska sets sail from Canada Place on August 21, 2023, departing at 4:00 pm PST. It’s a seven-night, eight-day venture, it kicks off on a Monday, with the following day spent at sea and observing the great ocean and gorgeous icy surroundings.

Dawes Glacier is the next stop, followed by Juneau, then Ketchikan. Finally, the last day is spent at sea before returning to port at 8:00 am PST on August 28, 2023.

Disney guests explore Alaska through a host of different opportunities. This cruise is unique in its style and approach. From Canada’s ‘Super, Natural British Columbia’ to the interior artwork on the ship, focused on Disney animation, there is plenty to experience.

Disney guests explore character dining experiences and top-tier entertainment and musicals aboard the ship. Known for its three-themed pool features, Frozen shows, and its casual and gourmet food, there’s something for everyone (except those who have a Scrooge-like take on cruises).

Should You Stay or Should You Go?

Especially with the new trend of valuing experience over the material, travel only seems to rise in popularity. At a cost of approximately $475/day in Canadian, it only makes sense to follow Pocahontas’ words, “I look once more, just around the riverbend, beyond the shore, somewhere past the sea.”

Of course, there is no predicting the future. Just like there was no way of knowing that a group of Disney guests was trapped on a cruise only a short while ago. The siren of the song of the ocean remains. Plus, cruises return their passengers to port, so it all comes full circle and makes travel easy and efficient.

What do you think about the new Vancouver-Alaska Disney cruise? Join the gang and share your thoughts in the comments below!