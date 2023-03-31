A Disney Cruise ship was brought to a sudden stop to rescue a voyager who had been stranded at sea for at least five hours.

With world-class entertainment offerings, themed sailings, luxurious accommodations, traditional fireworks nighttime shows, mouth-watering dining locations, and so much more, it’s not hard to see why many Disney fans dream of setting sail aboard one of the five ships currently on the Disney Cruise Line fleet — the Disney Wish, the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder. However, a Disney Cruise sailing was brought to an emergency stop ahead of an urgent rescue mission.

As shared on the r/thalassophobia Subreddit, the Disney Magic ship halted a sailing to rescue a person stranded at sea for 5 hours after falling from a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship. While the footage is staggering, the incident is not recent, and the post simply resurfaced footage from the original incident in 2015.

While the Reddit post states that the rescued cruiser was “a lady,” CNN and local newspapers reported that the stranded vacationer was Frank Jade, a 22-year-old man sailing aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Oasis of the Seas. Sources confirm that Jade had been stranded at sea in Cozumel, Mexico, for about five hours before being spotted and rescued by the Disney Magic, one of the five ships currently in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Royal Caribbean stated that Frank Jade was indeed aboard the Oasis of the Seas, but details of how Jade ended up overboard were unknown. The cruiser was taken to a private hospital under the care of Royal Caribbean, in which he was later reported in good condition.

Jade later commented that he was heading to the ship’s main deck early in the morning when a massive wave crashed and caused him to fall off the ship without anyone noticing. The voyager added he was surprised to be alive, as he thought he would not survive the incident until the Disney Magic ship came to the rescue.

You can see the video, as it resurfaced on Reddit, below:

This is not the first time a Disney Cruise Line ship has rescued a person overboard. Inside the Magic has reported at least two similar incidents; earlier this year, with a man being rescued by the Disney Dream, and in November 2022, when the Disney Fantasy had an abrupt stop due to an eerie wreckage.

