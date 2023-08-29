Broken DC Director Blames ‘Suicide Squad’s Failure on ‘Deadpool’

Suicide Squad (2016) is considered one of the biggest critical missteps in DC Studios history. And David Ayer, the film’s director, thinks he knows exactly why it happened.

Nowadays, when people think of DC Comics’ Suicide Squad, they think of the 2021 film directed by James Gunn. It received critical acclaim and churned out incredible performances from Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, and, of course, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Despite its box office failure, the film proved popular enough to make Gunn the creative head of DC Studios.

But this wasn’t always the case. Five years before The Suicide Squad, there was Suicide Squad. And the reception wasn’t nearly as positive. Despite earning an Academy Award and introducing the world to Robbie’s Harley Quinn, it was critically panned, with most people pointing to muddled action and Jared Leto‘s divisive performance as the Joker.

However, it reportedly didn’t have to be that way. In fact, the film’s director, David Ayer, knows exactly who’s to blame for the way Suicide Squad turned out.

‘Suicide Squad’ Director Compares Hollywood To “Watching Someone You Love Get F—– By Someone You Hate.”

While appearing on the Real Ones Podcast with Jon Bernthal, director David Ayer spoke about how Suicide Squad was his most heartbreaking experience in the entertainment industry, especially after the studio heads got their hands on the film. And he described it in the most graphic way possible.

“Hollywood — I tell people — is like watching someone you love get f—– by someone you hate,” he said. “The big one is Suicide Squad. That s— broke me. That handed me my a–.” While this was a shocking statement to hear, Ayer gave more context over what he meant.

“Come right off Fury (2014), right? I had the town in my hand — could’ve done anything, and I did do anything,” Ayer continued. “And [I] go on this journey with [Suicide Squad]. And the same thing — authentic, truthful, let’s do all the rehearsal, let’s really get in each other’s souls. Let’s create this amazing, collaborative thing, right?”

“And then Deadpool (2016) opened, right? And they never tested Batman v. Superman (2016), so they were expecting a different result, and then they got hammered by all the critics. Then it’s like, ‘Okay, we’re going to turn David Ayer’s dark, soulful movie into a f—— comedy now.'”

Obviously, this has stuck with David Ayer for some time now, especially since he has been pushing for the film’s original cut, now lovingly referred to as the Ayer Cut, to be released. While there have been rumors that it might happen, most of them have been started by Ayer himself.

While it would be cool to see a film get its due, it is doubtful that Warner Bros. will let this happen, especially since they have been so keen on canceling projects, even if they’re basically finished. It may be time for David Ayer to just move on.

