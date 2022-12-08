What is it with cast or crew members spoiling Disney movies and television shows? If it isn’t Ming-Na Wen tweeting about upcoming Star Wars shows, it’s Tom Holland spoiling, well, pretty much everything involving Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

And now, with Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) just 10 days away, it seems that director James Cameron is just as excited as the rest of us, as he recently spoiled a pretty major character revelation for the upcoming sequel!

In an Avatar: The Way of Water press conference on December 6, which featured all the main actors from the film along with producer Jon Landau and director James Cameron, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang — whose characters were both killed off in Avatar (2009) — were asked what it was like to be brought back into the Avatar family.

Lang, who plays Colonel Quaritch in Avatar (2009) and will be reprising his role as the character in the upcoming sequel but this time in Na’vi form, responded by saying that he “felt very responsible” and that he wanted to “fulfil the expectations of the role”:

“I felt very responsible that I had better get this right, you know? Because for all intents and purposes, I thought I might be gone, but I just wanted to do the best I could to fulfil the expectations of the role I thought of the of the big bad [Quaritch].”

Praising the actor, James Cameron interjected by saying that Stephen was “being humble”, before going on to say, “When you see the film [Avatar: The Way of Water], you see how critical and how complex his [Stephen Lang’s] character is.”

However, in praising the actor’s performance and explaining how, as a fellow screenwriter, Lang brought some of his own ideas to the table, Cameron ended up revealing a spoiler!

“I just want to shout it out that Stephen’s also screenwriter,” Cameron added, “Very accomplished, and he actually brought ideas that I was able to incorporate in the writing phase. We have a kind of a shorthand that way, like when he finds his own remains in the forest — that was actually Stephen’s suggestion.”

Jon Landau was quick to say, “Spoiler alert, spoiler alert!”, to which Cameron jokingly replied, “It’s in act one, come on! It’s in the trailer!”

Luckily, Cameron is right — a brand-new Avatar: The Way of Water featurette has just been released, which does appear to tease the scene, as we see Na’vi-Quaritch crushing a human skull in his hands, which we can now assume belongs to the remains of his previous human body.

Check out the brand-new featurette for Avatar: The Way of Water titled Return to Pandora:

During the interview, Lang went into more detail about what it was like to bring his character to life as a Na’vi in the sequel.

“It was very exciting to come back, and I was just so honored to deepen and expand on the vision Jim [James Cameron] had for this character,” he said. “In the first film, essentially, he [Quaritch] moves through like a mindless shark. In this iteration of him, first of all, there’s the absolute magnificent irony that Jim has written, that he’s coming back as the very thing he’s been trying to destroy. And having to make the adjustment to that, to adapt to that, it was a total pleasure for me to continue to massage this character and find the depth and maybe some of the humanity.” Lang then jokingly added, “He’s such a warm character and beloved by so many!”

As per 20th Century Studios’ description, here’s the synopsis for Avatar: The Way of Water:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Returning from the original 2009 film are Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), CCH Pounder (Mo’at), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), Joel David Moore (Dr. Norm Spellman), Dileep Rao (Dr. Max Patel), Matt Gerald (Corporal Lyle Wainfleet), Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), and Stephen Lang (Quaritch).

Newcomers to the Na’vi are Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Jamie Flatters (Neteyam), Jeremy Irwin (Young Neteyam), Britain Dalton (Lo’ak), Chloe Coleman (Young Lo’ak), Trinity Bliss (Tuktirey), Bailey Bass (Tsireya), Filip Geljo (Aonung), Duane Evans Jr. (Rotxo), and Kate Winslet (Ronal).

Humans newcomers are Jack Champion (Javier “Spider” Socorro), Edie Falco (General Ardmore), Michelle Yeoh (Dr. Karina Mogue), Brendan Cowell (Captain Mick Scoresby), Jemaine Clement (Dr. Ian Garvin), Oona Chaplin (Varang), and Vin Diesel and CJ Jones in undisclosed roles.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters on December 16, 2022, in Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and IMAX 3D. Avatar 3, 4 and 5 will release on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028, respectively.

