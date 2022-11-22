‘Avatar 2’ Promises to Be “Motion Picture Event of a Generation” In Mind-Blowing New Trailer

It’s been quite a year for blockbusters, with movies like Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022) dominating the box office. And 2022 is set to end with one last blockbuster, as the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar (2009) is almost here.

The revolutionary director might be best known for Avatar, but he’s also responsible for two of the greatest science fiction sequels of all time, in Aliens (1986) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). So we should be very excited about Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

Earlier this year, we got our first look at the upcoming sequel in the form of a short trailer, which teases even more breathtaking visuals than the 2009 film. Now, with the film just weeks from theatrical release, the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has arrived.

Check out the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water below:

The visuals here are nothing short of mesmerising, but one of the film’s most intriguing aspects is the story, which finds Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their children joining another clan of Na’vi as they prepare to face a new human threat.

The original Avatar has grossed over $3 billion worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing film of all time. With a slightly higher budget of $250 million, Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most expensive films ever made, but can it top the success of its predecessor?

As per 20th Century Studios’ description, here’s the synopsis for Avatar: The Way of Water:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Returning from the original 2009 film are Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), CCH Pounder (Mo’at), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), Joel David Moore (Dr. Norm Spellman), Dileep Rao (Dr. Max Patel), and Matt Gerald (Corporal Lyle Wainfleet).

Two other returning actors are Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, who play Dr. Grace Augustine and Colonel Miles Quaritch in Avatar. However, this time, Weaver will play Jake and Neytiri’s Na’vi teenage daughter, while Lang is a Na’vi version of his previous character.

Newcomers to the Na’vi are Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Jamie Flatters (Neteyam), Jeremy Irwin (Young Neteyam), Britain Dalton (Lo’ak), Chloe Coleman (Young Lo’ak), Trinity Bliss (Tuktirey), Bailey Bass (Tsireya), Filip Geljo (Aonung), Duane Evans Jr. (Rotxo), and Kate Winslet (Ronal).

Humans newcomers are Jack Champion (Javier “Spider” Socorro), Edie Falco (General Ardmore), Michelle Yeoh (Dr. Karina Mogue), Brendan Cowell (Captain Mick Scoresby), Jemaine Clement (Dr. Ian Garvin), Oona Chaplin (Varang), and Vin Diesel and CJ Jones in undisclosed roles.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters on December 16, 2022, in Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and IMAX 3D. Avatar 3, 4 and 5 will release on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028, respectively.

The original Avatar was re-released in theaters on September 23.

What do you think of the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water? Let us know in the comments down below!