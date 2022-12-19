‘Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Releases Brand-New Footage

Christmas is just days away, but the prospect of that bleak, anti-climactic period between the big day and the New Year can leave us feeling a little hopeless. But don’t worry, because 2023 has plenty of magic in store, as a brand-new Harry Potter installment is on the way.

There’s been a lot of attention surrounding the upcoming open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) this year, which will serve as a prequel of sorts, taking place in the late 1800s, a good century or so before the Harry Potter books and films.

The game has not been without a dose of controversy, though (this is the Wizarding World we’re talking about, after all), as some fans have threatened to boycott it upon its release due to its connection with divisive Harry Potter creator JK Rowling.

Recently, the game was also pushed back to February 10, 2023, and now, it has been delayed yet again (although this only affects PlayStation 4 and Xbox One customers). Meanwhile, rumors of a major Wizarding World “reset” at Warner Bros. continue.

Recently, though, we got to see an epic Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase that teased life inside the common rooms and beyond, as well as some impressive character customization. Now, a brand-new showcase has been unveiled, which shows 30 minutes of new gameplay footage, giving us an in-depth look at the open-world environments, flight, combat, and more:

Check out the new Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase below:

Watching the main character glide through the skies over the snowy highlands on the back of a Hippogriff looks like a dream come true, and then there’s the stunning Room of Requirement, which will serve as the player’s “base” and looks like a world in its own right.

The next installment in the Harry Potter franchise will immerse players into the Wizarding World with secret quests that will take you to familiar locations such as Hogsmeade Village, the Forbidden Forest, and beyond, and the ability to forge your own destiny.

Hogwarts Legacy isn’t going to be canon with the Harry Potter films or the Fantastic Beasts films, though, but either way, it’s fair to say that “something awesome this way comes”! And while you wait for the game’s release, you can be sorted into your preferred Hogwarts house.

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy will now be released on April 4, 2023. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions will be released as planned on February 10, while the Nintendo Switch version will be released on July 25.

What do you think of this new gameplay showcase? Let us know in the comments down below!