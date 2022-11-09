Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing TODAY For Tropical Storm Nicole

On Tuesday, we reported that Walt Disney World Resort backpedaled on its plans to close multiple Resort hotels in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. At the time, only Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Winter Summerland Minature Golf, Fantasia Gardens, and Fairways Miniature Golf would be temporarily closed on Thursday, November 10.

However, Walt Disney World Resort just announced that it would begin a phased closure of its Central Florida Theme Parks on Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, the Disney Park told Guests that the Theme Parks would likely not open on time on Thursday morning. From Walt Disney World Resort:

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, we are planning to make the following operational adjustments as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Cast Members and Guests during the storm: THEME PARKS Walt Disney World Resort theme parks will have a phased closure today, Nov. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. and will remain closed through tomorrow morning, Nov. 10. Resort Guests are encouraged to enjoy food and beverage options at the theme parks prior to returning to their Disney Resort hotel. Theme parks will likely not reopen at their regularly scheduled time tomorrow, Nov. 10.

Closing today, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m. EPCOT: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m. As previously shared, extended evening theme park hours at Magic Kingdom will be canceled today, Nov. 9. To align with modified theme park hours, nighttime spectaculars will be canceled today, Nov. 9, including Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park, Harmonious at EPCOT, and Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This is the second time the Florida Disney Park has experienced closures this season due to a tropical storm. Tropical storm turned Hurricane Ian hit the Disney Parks in October, surpassing Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Matthew, and Hurricane Irma as the worst storm to target the region in years. Central Florida, which typically avoids the worst aftereffects, faced significant flooding and wind damage.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney Springs all closed during Hurricane Ian, as well as Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and the aforementioned miniature golf courses. Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and any deluxe cabins/bungalows were relocated before the storm hit.

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort experienced minor damage. Nevertheless, the Theme Parks reopened just two days after the storm hit.

Inside the Magic will continue to report updates on Subtropical Storm Nicole.