Just minutes after announcing that it would close its four Theme Parks, Walt Disney World Resort revealed more Tropical Storm closures.

On Tuesday, the Disney Park backpedaled on its plan to close multiple Resort hotels, including Fort Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds. Now, those plans and more are back on. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage scheduled to begin tomorrow, November 10 will be cancelled. We are contacting Guests with reservations.

Disney Springs

Disney Springs will close early today, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m., with last dining reservations at 6:30 p.m. Disney Springs will remain closed through tomorrow morning, Nov. 10.

Disney Bus transportation from Disney Springs will operate until 8 p.m. today, Nov. 9. Dining and Enchanting Extras Effective immediately, we will not enforce cancellation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be cancelled and refunded to the original form of payment. Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground have been cancelled for Wednesday, November 9. Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise has been cancelled for Wednesday, November 9.

In addition to these new closures, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will begin phased closures on Wednesday afternoon. The Disney Parks are not expected to open on time on Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole passes through the area.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Winter Summerland Minature Golf, Fantasia Gardens, and Fairways Miniature Golf will also be temporarily closed on Thursday, November 10.

This is the second time the Florida Disney Park has experienced closures this season due to a tropical storm. Tropical storm turned Hurricane Ian hit the Disney Parks in October, surpassing Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Matthew, and Hurricane Irma as the worst storm to target the region in years. Central Florida, which typically avoids the worst aftereffects, faced significant flooding and wind damage.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney Springs all closed during Hurricane Ian, as well as Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and the aforementioned miniature golf courses. Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and any deluxe cabins/bungalows were relocated before the storm hit.

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort both experienced minor damage. Nevertheless, the Theme Parks reopened just two days after the storm hit.

Inside the Magic will continue to report updates on Subtropical Storm Nicole.