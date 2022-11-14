‘Halloween Ends’ Gets Digital and Physical Release Dates

Halloween Ends (2022) has grossed $104.2 million so far, making it a box office-slasher. And despite being slaughtered by fans and critics (and even some Halloween stars), the final entry in David Gordon Green’s series has also broken records on Peacock following its hybrid-release.

With Halloween Ends marking the end of the latest Halloween timeline (there are now nine), who knows where the Halloween franchise can go from here. But for now, fans — half of them, at least — are excited for the film’s physical and digital release.

Related: ‘Halloween’ Should Have Stayed In 1978 — Here’s Why

Despite having been released little over a month ago, we now have release dates for Halloween Ends on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. In other words, while Christmas is just around the corner, Halloween is far from over (the same can probably be said about the franchise).

If you want to revisit the final battle between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), then you’re in luck, because Halloween Ends will be available to own on digital from November 15, and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 27, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, as per the official Halloween Ends website.

Related: 5 Most Shocking Moments In ‘Halloween Ends’

Both the digital and physical copy will feature over 30 minutes of bonus content and commentary, including deleted scenes, extended scenes, featurettes, and behind-the-scenes footage from the film. So if it’s more Laurie Strode and Michael Myers you’re after, you won’t be disappointed.

Related: All 7 Jamie Lee Curtis Performances In the ‘Halloween’ Movies Ranked

As per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. — Universal Pictures

Related: 5 Reasons Why ‘Halloween Ends’ Is the Best Sequel Since ‘Halloween’

Halloween Ends is directed by David Gordon Green, who previously helmed Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills (2021). It stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Omar Dorsey (Sheriff Barker), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), and James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers). Newcomers are Rohan Campbell and Michael O’Leary, who play Corey Cunningham and Dr. Mathis, respectively.

Halloween Ends is now out in theaters and is also streaming on Peacock. The film will be available to own on digital from November 15, and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 27

Related: Every Version of Michael Myers Ranked From Worst to Best

Will you be purchasing a copy of Halloween Ends? Let us know in the comments down below!