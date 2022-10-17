It has felt a lot longer than a year since Halloween Kills (2021) arrived in theaters, but Halloween Ends (2022) is finally here. The latest chapter in David Gordon Green’s Halloween Trilogy — which also acknowledges John Carpenter’s 1978 classic as canon — is the end of the latest series.

The film sees Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her role as Laurie Strode in her final outing, who we last saw bed-ridden in Halloween Kills following injuries sustained during her fight against Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) in Halloween (2018), which takes place on the same night.

Also returning to the fold is Laurie’s granddaughter (Allyson Matichak), Officer Frank Hawkins (Will Patton), Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards), and, of course, the bogeyman himself, Michael Myers, while newcomers include Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell).

Halloween Ends, however, is failing to impress critics, while also appearing to be dividing the fanbase down the middle like a kitchen knife through a pumpkin. But none of that has stopped the film from slaying its way through the box office during its opening weekend.

Halloween Ends released in theaters on Friday October 14, while simultaneously releasing on Peacock, just like its 2021 predecessor. It made $41.25 million in North America during its opening weekend, while also breaking records on Universal’s streaming service platform.

Though its projected takings were a lot higher ($50 million — $55 million, against a budget of $20 — $30 million), these are still impressive figures. But while still a success, many are blaming its performance on the fact that it was simultaneously released onto Peacock.

NBCUniversal has, however, confirmed that “it’s the most watched series/film of all time over a two-day period” on Peacock. But this hasn’t impressed everybody, as slasher movie Freaky (2020) director Christopher Landon has made his thoughts on the hybrid release known.

In a series of tweets, the director expressed his frustrations at hybrid releases.

Check out what he said below:

“Ooooooh I feel another rant coming on: Today it’s the Day & Date release strategy for Halloween Ends. Stop doing this. Please. It doesn’t work. Studios: stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies to try and prop up your fledgling streaming services. This happened to me on”

Ooooooh I feel another rant coming on: Today it’s the Day & Date release strategy for Halloween Ends. Stop doing this. Please. It doesn’t work. Studios: stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies to try and prop up your fledgling streaming services. This happened to me on — christopher landon (@creetureshow) October 15, 2022

While Halloween Ends is being dubbed as the “last” Halloween movie, audiences won’t be so easily fooled. After all, this year’s Jurassic World Dominion (2022) was marketed in the exact same way, yet in recent interviews director Colin Trevorrow seemed to confirm future movies.

This is no surprise really, considering Jurassic World Dominion has made over $1 billion worldwide, and if Halloween Ends is on a similar trajectory (though it’s unlikely to make quite as much), then future Halloween movies, whether sequels or more reboots, are inevitable.

Even original Halloween (1978) director John Carpenter and Halloween Ends producer Jason Blum have both suggested that future movies will happen, provided Halloween Ends makes enough money. The question is exactly how another installment will fit into this current timeline.

Given the number of spin-offs, sequels, reboots, and de-boots the franchise has seen over the last 44 years, it’s no surprise that there are nine timelines that span the Halloween series. Halloween Ends might be the end to yet another continuity, but it’s unlikely to be the end of the franchise.

In addition to its domestic takings, Halloween Ends has made $17.17 million in international markets. It remains to be seen how the movie will continue to perform over the next few weeks, though it’s possible the hybrid release will ultimately affect its overall box office success.

Negative reviews, however, with many complaining that the film has much less Michael Myers than any previous Halloween installment, are unlikely to impact the film’s box office success. Halloween Kills was slaughtered by critics, yet it went on to gross $131 million worldwide.

With that said, Halloween Ends has the lowest box office debut in David Gordon Green’s series (2018’s film grossed over $255 million worldwide). But hopefully it will continue to make a killing at the box office, because if it doesn’t, it might be the last Halloween movie after all.

As per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for Halloween Ends:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. — Universal Pictures

Halloween Ends stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Omar Dorsey (Sheriff Barker), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), and James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers).

Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers in the original Halloween and had cameos in both Halloween and Halloween Kills, is also expected to return. Newcomers are Rohan Campbell and Michael O’Leary, who will play Corey Cunningham and Dr. Mathis, respectively.

Halloween Ends is now in theaters and is also streaming on Peacock.

Have you seen Halloween Ends yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments down below!