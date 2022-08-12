This Popular Show Will Soon Leave Disneyland

A popular live show will soon leave Disneyland Resort, so Guests better hurry if they want to have a chance to see it.

Disneyland Resort is home to timeless classic attractions, innovative new experiences, delicious dining offerings, beloved characters, and world-class entertainment. However, to maintain a creative status and ensure the best experience for all Guests whenever they visit the Park, Disneyland is constantly changing and innovating.

Part of these changes involves the addition of new entertainment offerings. However, the Park must first remove its current shows and performances for that to happen. This is about to happen to one of the most popular entertainment offerings of the last few months.

Guests should hurry if they want to have the last chance to enjoy the stunning live musical, Tale of the Lion King, which brings storytelling, songs, and dances from the 1994 Disney film The Lion King to the Fantasyland Theatre.

According to Disneyland’s official website, this live musical will have its last performance at the Fantasyland Theatre on August 27, as the site shows “no times available” starting August 28.

If Guests want to sing along to “Hakuna Matata” and many other beloved songs, they should be aware that Tale of the Lion King has five daily performances, at 12:30 pm, 1:40 pm, 2:50 pm, 4:50 pm, and 6:00 pm, from Thursday to Monday with no performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

More on Tale of the Lion King

Originally performing at Disney California Adventure, Tale of the Lion King tells the story of how the now-famous lion cub, Simba, became a king through “dialogue, song, dance, and percussion.” Tale of the Lion King found a new home at the Fantasyland Theatre as the show returned on May 28 after the Park’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This popular show had a short hiatus after several Cast Members tested positive for COVID-19. As an abundance of caution, Disneyland officials decided to temporarily stop presentations of this show from June 2 to June 10, resuming the show’s schedule on June 11.

The official Disneyland website describes this stunning show as follows:

Celebrate The Lion King with an uplifting live show that features storytelling, music and dance. A Roaring Adaptation Rediscover Simba’s journey—from timid cub to mighty king—as you have never experienced it before.

Narrated by the Storytellers of the Pride Lands, Simba’s rise to royalty is presented in a unique, theatrical style—with live music and dance inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story. The stirring tale of Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa features new arrangements of treasured songs, including “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” With all-new staging at the Fantasyland Theatre, it’s heartfelt entertainment for the whole family!

This tale will transport Guests to the Pride Lands and honor aspects of Black culture interwoven into the story and music of Disney’s The Lion King (1994).

More on Disneyland

The Happiest Place On Earth has many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy during their visit. At Disney California Adventure, Guests can enjoy the fantastic World of Color in Paradise Gardens Park. And at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night.

