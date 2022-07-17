“I Love It,” Marvel Star Praises ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Despite Landmark Backlash

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is pushing out the film, and streaming series left and right, but Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) has been caught in the crosshairs of online hate. But, that isn’t stopping one Daredevil star from praising the film.

Wilson Fisk/Kingpin loves Thor: Love and Thunder. Well, actor Vincent D’Onofrio enjoyed the new Marvel movie.

In a turn of events, Love and Thunder were met with mixed reviews and online backlash that quickly tore down the new Taika Watititi film before it even hit theaters, tainting the perspective of countless Marvel fans as they witnessed the next chapter of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) unfold.

Nonetheless, it’s clear Marvel has a box office hit on their hands, with Love and Thunder reportedly grossing $498 million worldwide. Though the movie has dropped by 68% percent in its second weekend — beating Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘(2022) -67% — fans are still bringing in the big bucks for Marvel Studios.

Nonetheless, in contrast to all of the online backlash the new Marvel flick is facing, Vincent D’Onofrio shares his praise for the Waitititi picture:

I love it. https://t.co/JvSxXkPu5p — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 12, 2022

Though the comment section of every Thor post is filled with criticism, not everyone is letting the opinion of others stop their enjoyment of the latest Marvel movie.

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

