“I Love It,” Marvel Star Praises ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Despite Landmark Backlash

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Thor trying to grab Mjolnir with Loki next to him

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is pushing out the film, and streaming series left and right, but Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) has been caught in the crosshairs of online hate. But, that isn’t stopping one Daredevil star from praising the film.

vincent d'onofrio as kingpin
Credit: Netflix

Related: Deadpool’ Officially Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe in New Project

Wilson Fisk/Kingpin loves Thor: Love and Thunder. Well, actor Vincent D’Onofrio enjoyed the new Marvel movie.

In a turn of events, Love and Thunder were met with mixed reviews and online backlash that quickly tore down the new Taika Watititi film before it even hit theaters, tainting the perspective of countless Marvel fans as they witnessed the next chapter of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) unfold.

Taika Waititi at Thor Love and Thunder LA premiere red carpet
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

Nonetheless, it’s clear Marvel has a box office hit on their hands, with Love and Thunder reportedly grossing $498 million worldwide. Though the movie has dropped by 68% percent in its second weekend — beating Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘(2022) -67% — fans are still bringing in the big bucks for Marvel Studios.

Nonetheless, in contrast to all of the online backlash the new Marvel flick is facing, Vincent D’Onofrio shares his praise for the Waitititi picture:

This, this film right here.
I love it.

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

Though the comment section of every Thor post is filled with criticism, not everyone is letting the opinion of others stop their enjoyment of the latest Marvel movie.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

natailie portman (left) as jane foster and chris hemsworth (right) as thor gazing at each other in thor: love and thunder
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Did you enjoy Thor: Love and Thunder? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!