‘Deadpool’ Officially Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe in New Project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has broken into the theme Park game, and Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus is the first MCU anything to acknowledge Deadpool.

Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris is finally opening to the world. With it comes a sneaky Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) Easter Egg that every Marvel fan is eating up.

Given that the Avengers Campus lands of Disney California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios Park in France are connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what occurs in the Disney Parks could affect future Marvel movies. With new heroes appearing at California’s Avengers Campus with each new film and streaming series on Disney+, it’s clear that Marvel Studios is keeping a watchful eye on what occurs in their new lands.

Now, in a turn of events, Deadpool has been finally recognized as a Marvel character in the MCU in Paris’ Avengers Campus:

In the above video, Kirsten Acuna shows that Marvel has categorized Deadpool under the “Do Not Contact” sub-category of their databases, listing Wade Wilson as Deadpool. In his file, the data reads “Do Not Affiliate” and “No Thanks.”

While Walt Disney Imagineering has stated that the various Avengers Campus takes place in alternate universes than the one fans see in Earth-616 (main timeline), it’s clear that this new land is heavily connected to the MCU with the Multiverse.

While the Easter Egg is just an Easter Egg and a very subtle nod, anything remotely small such as this Deadpool reference in a Disney Park could have huge ramifications in the Marvel Collection, especially with the revelation that Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is a mutant.

Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are gearing to introduce the X-Men and mutants into the MCU. This Deadpool reference could be the first step in an overarching game plan to shake up the Marvel Universe like never before. So, yes, Deadpool is technically a part of the MCU!

