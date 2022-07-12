Disney Officially Suspends Filming of Possible ‘Halloweentown’ Reboot

Since Disney+ debuted on November 12. 2019, The Walt Disney Company has poured money into streaming content.

The Mandalorian — which introduced Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) and bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to the Star Wars universe — quickly skyrocketed up the charts as the cornerstone of the Disney+ service.

Since then, an entire catalog of Star Wars and MCU movies, including the nine-film Skywalker Saga and the entire Avengers Infinity Saga, have been added to Disney+.

Furthermore, each of the popular franchises has released numerous Disney+ Original series. Star Wars, for instance, has given fans two seasons of The Mandalorian, two animated series — Star Wars: Visions and Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch — and, now, Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett.

Marvel President Kevin Feige’s team has also been hard at work, putting out five series — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye — in 2021 alone. 2022 has seen additional releases, including Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel.

Disney has also released numerous Disney+ Original movies straight to the streaming platform, including projects like Cinderella-insprired Sneakerella and the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2.

Now, it has been confirmed that Disney has suspended filming of another Halloween-themed movie that was set to begin production in Massachusetts.

Per a report from MassLive.com:

The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco. Mazzucco said the community was looking forward to welcoming the production team to Norwood and "for audiences across the world to be able to see all our town has to offer through this film."

Speaking to local news outlet NECN, Mazzucco said the suspension was primarily caused by a “casting issue.” Aligning the actors’ schedules with the production timeline “just didn’t work out,” he shared.

Mazzucco’s statement continued:

"We are grateful to the production company for its consideration of Norwood and recognition of the many historic and quaint aspects that make our town an ideal filming location. We hope that similar opportunities to showcase Norwood will present themselves in the future."

At this time, details of the Halloween movie that was set to be filmed in August have not been made public. There were, however, some rumors that the project could be the long-awaited Halloweentown (1998) reboot.

The official description of the movie reads:

On her 13th birthday, Marnie learns she’s a witch, discovers a secret portal, and is transported to Halloweentown — a magical place where ghosts and ghouls, witches and werewolves live apart from the human world. But she soon finds herself battling wicked warlocks, evil curses, and endless surprises.

Do you think this was supposed to be a Halloweentown revival?