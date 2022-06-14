‘Thor 4’ Director Confirms Runtime Could Be Longer, Ignores Extra Footage

Taika Waititi reveals that Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) could be way longer, but he decided that the short runtime is all that the movie needs.

After hearing that Thor 4 is the shortest MCU movie since 2018, fans were shocked. With the movie focused on Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcherer, Marvel needed some time to introduce fans to more gods before they died by Gorr, but Marvel had other ideas.

Chris Hemsworth will have the Guardians of the Galaxy helping him for a little bit in the movie and he will be reunited with his friends, Valkyrie, Korg, and his old ex, Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. The movie is set to be Thor’s journey on rediscovering who he is, but the universe needs his help more than ever once Gorr shows up.

In a recent interview with Fandango, the cast for Thor 4 talked about the movie and extra footage was brought up. Hemsworth shared that there were a lot of extra scenes with many different takes due to improv:

“There’s an editorial Multiverse on this film, depending on which avenue you went down with which improvised scene.”

Taika admitted that the movie had enough extra footage for several different versions of the film:

“There’s the potential for 15 different versions of this movie.”

Waititi explains later on that he would love for fans one day to get ahold of all the footage and make their own cut of the movie:

“I’ve always loved the idea of taking the footage and making it available to someone else and telling them to make their own version of the movie.”

With the movie coming out in just under a month, fans were shocked to hear that the runtime was so short. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) shortened its runtime and left fans disappointed at how many cameos were cut from the movie.

Thor 4 has to juggle screentime between Jane and Thor while also showing fans plenty of Gorr and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy so the movie may falter and end up disappointing fans once again. It’s hard to judge a movie before seeing it, but things aren’t looking too good for the movie if they follow the same steps as Doctor Strange 2.

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

