Chris Hemsworth Slips, Reveals How Long ‘Thor 4’ Is

Chris Hemsworth may have finally given away the runtime for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and it isn’t looking good for fans.

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) was only 2 hours and 6 minutes, fans were hoping that Thor’s next adventure would be a little longer. It seems that Thor 4 may compete with Doctor Strange 2 for a shorter runtime after Hemsworth’s recent post.

On Instagram, the actor went forward to share his excitement for the movie as he expected fans to have a blast over the “two hours of beautiful madness” that Thor 4 will bring:

The Guardians of the Galaxy will have a role in the movie and the movie will introduce fans to several MCU gods meaning that the ensemble for the movie will be quite large if Gorr actually does his part in killing a lot of gods. With this in mind, then the movie will have to balance the introduction of the gods while also furthering the Guardians crew’s story after Avengers: Endgame (2019) as the crew will leave Thor 4 to go into two other MCU projects.

This is a lot for a movie to handle and to only have two hours to do this and give Portman’s Mighty Thor enough screentime and character development while making sure Gorr is terrifying in the movie means that the movie will be fast-paced and have little breathing room. This can work for an MCU movie, but it wouldn’t hurt to have some extra time for fans to enjoy seeing all these characters on the screen.

Unfortunately, this may be too much to ask for as Thor 4 already has two rumored runtimes with one saying it would be just under two hours while the other reported time was 2 hours and 20 minutes. It seems that Hemsworth has confirmed the movie will be right under 2 hours.

This is frustrating since Marvel projects have recently felt rushed such as She-Hulk‘s CGI obviously needing more time and fans not being happy with the quality coming from Marvel over their recent projects. Hopefully, Marvel will change the runtime to include more scenes, but since Hemsworth is an executive producer on the film, he would know how long the movie is so fans may have to settle for another short MCU movie.

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

