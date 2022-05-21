Chris Hemsworth ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Getting NEW Trailer Monday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploding with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but every Marvel fan needs another trailer revealing Christian Bale’s Gorr villain. This Monday, all questions will be answered.

The Marvel collection is changing with director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and Marvel fans will get a new sneak peek during Game 4 of the NBA’s Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat this Monday.

With tip-off kicking off on Monday, 8:30 EST, Marvel fans will need to keep an eagle eye for the official Love and Thunder trailer:

Tune in Monday to watch the all-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 21, 2022

In the clip above, Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and hilarious director Taika Waititi confirm that a new Love and Thunder trailer is debuting during Game 4 Celtics vs. Heat — one of the craziest Eastern Conference Finals in recent NBA history.

Though Marvel has been in the recent spotlight for showing too much of upcoming projects in trailers, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) trailers leaking Captain Carter’s (Hayley Atwell) live-action debut, some fans are concerned that the official Love and Thunder trailer could spoil significant aspects of the movie.

While Marvel Studios didn’t clarify the exact time that the trailer will debut on live TV, Marvel will upload the trailer to social media and the internet later that evening. So, even if you don’t have access to cable TV, fans will still be able to witness history unfolding for Thor, Korg (Taika Waititi), Jane Foster/Lady Thor (Natalie Portman), The Guardians family of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Christian Bale’s Gorr the god butcher.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

Do you think Marvel will show too much in the Love and Thunder trailer? Comment below!