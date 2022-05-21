Google Reveals Shocking Detail Regarding Theme Parks

Whether it be Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, LEGOLAND, or any other, visiting a theme park is a fun experience for the whole family. Guests have a blast with rides and attractions, dining offerings, and entertainment offerings with every visit to any theme park worldwide.

A recent video revealed a shocking detail regarding theme parks, and we’re not sure how to feel about it.

Parkineer (@parkineer) posted a video on his TikTok, showing the results of searching “are there any theme parks in Iceland?” on Google. The first result is equally hilarious and concerning, as it pushes an article that states, “Iceland is the number one consumer of antidepressants worldwide. One possible reason for this is the complete lack of theme parks located anywhere in the country.”

You can see the video down below or click here to watch it.

The article mentions the attempts to set up several theme parks in Iceland, or fairgrounds, more accurately, through the ages. The Vatnsmýrin natural reserve hosted Tívolí í Reykjavík from 1946 to 1965, which offered several small car rides and other minor attractions. Tívolí í Hveragerði had an eight-year run from 1986 to 1994 and featured attractions like a hall of mirrors and a go-kart track. Both were tiny by international standards, and neither possessed any large rides like roller coasters.

Skemmtigarðurinn in the district of Grafarvogur is currently the closest thing to a theme park found in Iceland, but in reality, it has more sports-like offerings, including paintball and mini-golf. Kópavogur’s SmáraTívolí also has a few carnival rides but is still too small to compete with international theme parks such as Disney Parks or LEGOLAND. The most decisive factor at play is that neither of these parks has any theming, and as everyone knows, a solid theme is key to considering any park as a theme park.

Do you agree that visiting theme parks helps prevent depression? Let us know in the comments below!