‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Icon May Have Surpassed Johnny Depp’s Popularity

There are few more popular stories happening right now than that of what we are seeing unfold in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp, who played the beloved role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has been in the midst of a court trial with Aquaman star and ex-wife Amber Heard over alleged domestic violence charges. The trial has been live-streamed each day for the public to see and many Disney fans have come to the defense of Johnny Depp after seeing the court hearings unfold and the evidence presented.

Still, it was confirmed this week by Jerry Bruckheimer that Disney would be replacing Depp with Margot Robbie in the next Pirates of the Caribbean film installation.

Despite the outpouring of support for Johnny Depp by Disney fans, including many who say they will not watch without Captain Jack Sparrow, it seems there is another Pirates of the Caribbean icon that may have even more popularity than Mr. Depp himself.

In a recent Reddit thread, User U/heightshero paid tribute to “the gnarliest foot this side of Davey Jones’ locker.”

Shoutout to the Gnarliest Foot this side of Dave Jones’ Locker

The thread exploded with an outpouring of love and appreciation for the foot, including many Disney Park Guests who said that the foot was their favorite part of the attraction, even more so than the Captain Jack Sparrow animatronics designed in the likeness of Johnny Depp.

“That foot… or actually the leg… is a big reason why I am still such a big Disney theme park fan 45 years after my first visit,” User U/mambrosio said. “When my father saw the leg and noticed that the Imagineers had thought to include hair on it, he was amazed by the deep attention to detail and he passed that amazement directly to me. Still noticing little touches like this on every visit.”

Disney’s official description of Pirates of the Caribbean reads:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

