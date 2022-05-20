Universal Could Bring Back Retired Attractions in New Experience

If you love classic movies from Universal Pictures and retired attractions at Universal Orlando Resort, you’re going to love this new rumored experience.

Universal Studios Florida has been home to many iconic attractions over the years and brings in millions of Guests every single year who come to “ride the movies.”

Over the last decade, Universal Orlando fans have had to say goodbye to several beloved attractions, including Back to the Future: The Ride, Twister: Ride It Out, JAWS, and Disaster: A Major Motion Picture Starring… You.

Universal Orlando Resort just recently dropped a major tease for the Summer Tribute Store that could mean big things for Guests who love these classic attractions and more.

Coming soon to a tribute store near you…

Coming soon to a tribute store near you… 🤩🎥🎞🍿 pic.twitter.com/pbVduB1zxR — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 20, 2022

There are rumors swirling that this summer’s Tribute Store could provide unique experiences for fans who are wanting a bit of nostalgia.

The Summer Tribute Store is rumored to be a movie-themed experience, which can be seen from the emojis, that will include merchandise and unique experiences from beloved cult classics like Back to the Future and JAWS, which have since been retired as attractions, as well as E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, which Guests can still enjoy through E.T. Adventure Ride in Universal Studios Florida.

