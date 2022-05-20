Universal Announces Major Discount For Summer Travelers

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for a busy summer.

As travelers make their way to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay this summer, they’ll be chasing thrills and hoping for an opportunity to enjoy some world-class entertainment.

If you’re planning a trip to Universal Orlando this summer, you could save big with the latest offering.

Guests who stay five nights or more at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort and travel Jun. 3-Aug. 13, 2022, can now enjoy 20 percent off their stay. This is valid for any room type at the Resort and staying onsite at a Universal Orlando Resort property also comes with many benefits, including Early Park Admission and complimentary travel to the theme parks. You have to book by August 8, 2022 to get this deal and it is subject to availability and limited to capacity.

In addition, now through , Guests can purchase a four-day theme park ticket for only $79 per person, per day (on select dates) to visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure (one theme park per day).

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

What do you think about these special summer savings? Let us know in the comments!