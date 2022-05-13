Christian Bale Will Give Fans “Nightmares” in ‘Thor 4’

Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcherer is reported to be terrifying in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Chris Hemsworth is the first Avenger to be getting a fourth entry in the MCU and for good reasons. Thor was completely changed when Taika Waititi took over for Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and now has gone through quite a bit of character growth in the past few years leaving enough room for Thor to get another movie. Fans last saw Thor travel with the Guardians of the Galaxy as the God of Thunder was trying to find his purpose in the cosmos.

It seems that the movie will have Thor be a pacifist in the first act, but this will quickly change once Thor learns about Gorr and what he is doing. Bale’s villain, Gorr, will have begun his genocidal war against the gods of the MCU leaving Thor to see some of his friends die. While fans will get to see a lot more gods before they get massacred, Thor 4 also seems to be promising that Gorr will be so terrifying that some fans will have nightmares after seeing the villain.

MCU insider, John Campea, shares on his own podcast that he got some exclusive footage of Gorr and was able to see the villain before fans. In his recent podcast, Campea shared how scary Christian Bale is and how several of his buddies have made comments about having “nightmares” after seeing Gorr for the first time:

Robert Meyer Burnett: “And you and I have seen pictures [of Gorr]. John Campea: “Oh yeah, we got footage of Gorr! We have it and we are not sharing with people because I got in trouble for that before. And oh my god, when you guys see Christian Bale as Gorr, oh my god… because what we saw was straight up freaky, it is a thing right out of nightmares.” Erin Cummings: “Yes, I saw the photo, I’ve had nightmares like every night ever since. It is absolutely terrifying.”

Waititi has already made it clear that Gorr will be one of the more formidable villains in the MCU as he believes Gorr is the “best villain” in the MCU. These are some high standards as Marvel has had quite a few superb villains in the past years.

Now, Gorr may change how fans feel about the character, but early promo art has made it seem that Thor 4 has basically ruined Gorr’s look from the comics which is odd since the majority of the MCU characters have been getting their comic accurate looks in Phase 4. Gorr seems to be the exception, but hopefully, the fear factor will be enough to sway fans away from focusing on the changes to how Gorr looks for his live-action appearance.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Do you think Christian Bale’s Gorr will be terrifying in Thor 4? Let us know what you think!

