“Edward Clipperhands,” Barber Goes Viral For Looking Like Johnny Depp’s Twin

If you’ve been paying attention to the news lately, you undoubtedly know that Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard is the biggest thing happening in the entertainment world right now.

Over the last couple of years, Depp has found himself embroiled in a bitter legal battle with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Currently, the former couple are engaged in a $50 million civil lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp’s camp alleges that Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed about being a survivor of domestic violence effectively ruined his career. In fact, Depp lost his most iconic role in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies as a result of Heard’s claims.

The jury trial, which began on April 12, 2022, has already seen a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

Depp’s supporters have been particularly vocal — at one point, the judge in the civil trial even had to threaten to remove some passionate fans from the courtroom.

Now, one social media user has gone viral thanks to her video of “Edward Clipperhands” — a play on Depp’s classic Tim Burton film, Edward Scissorhands (1990) — a barber who bears an uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood star.

iDaffne shared the following video to both TikTok and Instagram, and it has blown up on social media. You can watch the clip, captioned “I think Johnny Depp got a son out here,” below:

The barber, who strongly resembles a young Depp, is really named Emilio Gonzalez (@best_barber_lio) and he is employed at Ed’s Barbershop in Sebring, Florida.

This isn’t the first time since the trial began that someone has found a Depp doppelganger! A Disneyland Resort visitor claimed to find Depp’s “twin brother” working at the theme park.

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

